Japa Chronicles: 6 struggles every Nigerian faces during their first few weeks abroad

Over the past few years, one of the biggest trends in Nigeria remains the 'japa' trend. Many dream of leaving Nigeria for other climes where they can enjoy life's benefits otherwise unavailable here.

While most Nigerians will jump on any opportunity to japa, not everyone considers the implications that comes with it. Don't get it twisted, traveling abroad is such a beautiful thing and I think everyone should experience it. But like everything good, it comes with its challenges, especially in the first few weeks.

Here, in this article, I'll try to review six of the most popular challenges most Nigerians face during their first few weeks abroad. A prior knowledge of these challenges can help you navigate them when you finally decide to move.

1. The Weather change phenomenon

Nothing they say can kill an African man, well except weather. Once you land in your dream country, one of the first things that will greet you is an entirely different weather from what you're used to.

Imagine landing in Europe in the extremely cold months of winter. You'd definitely want to run back because the cold is nothing like you've ever experienced in Nigeria.

2. Adapting to new prices

You're definitely used to taxi fares and road side food prices in Nigeria. Imagine moving to somewhere where these things are far more expensive.

It'll have you missing home really quickly. But don't worry, you'll soon get used to the new prices in a few weeks and you'll be the one advising other newcomers.

3. Diet change commotion

While in Nigeria, you're used to walking into any roadside buka to order amala and egufe or any Nigerian food of your choice. But hey, you're a completely new terrain now and there's no road side bukas like you're used to.

It might take a while to get used to popular “oyibo” foods and restaurants, but you definitely will.

4. Constant electricity

This one's not supposed to be a challenge, but considering where you're coming from, it is. We're not used to constant electricity in Nigeria, and that's a fact.

Imagine the hike in electricity bill when you suddenly begin to enjoy 24 hours electricity. Trust me, most flatmates will not care that you just arrived, so get ready to be paying extremely high fees for energy from your first week abroad.

5. Getting used to the quiet lifestyle

I mean, we're all used to the fast life, especially if you live in Lagos; jumping on and off moving buses, evading street touts, etc. Now imagine the stare you'll get if you forget you try to pull any of these stunts abroad. Trust me, irrespective of how composed you want to be, you'll definitely forget you're no longer in Nigeria at some point.

6. The Nigeria slang comedy

This is one show we often see Nigerians put up during their first few weeks abroad. Imagine a Nigerian screening “conductor owa” at the top of their voice when a train reaches their designated stop. The stare and embarrassment when it finally clocks that you've “messed up!”