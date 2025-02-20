MTN vs Glo Data Plans: Which Offers More Value?

Data is life! But with prices going up lately, choosing the right data plan can be a headache. MTN and Glo are two of Nigeria’s primary mobile data providers, each with distinct advantages. MTN is known for its extensive coverage and speed, while Glo offers more data at a lower cost.
So, which provider offers the best value for money? Does Glo's larger data allowance beat out MTN's faster speeds? We compare their data plans, coverage, pricing, and overall performance to determine which one is right for you.
MTN Data Plans
MTN Daily Plans
120MB: This plan costs ₦100. To activate, text “104” to 312.
250MB: This plan costs ₦200.
1GB + 3 mins: This plan costs ₦350. To activate, text “155” to 312.
1.5GB + 100MB for Youtube Music: This plan costs ₦400. To activate, text “199” to 312.
2.5GB: This plan costs ₦750. It is only available on the myMTN NG App.
MTN offers the following 2-day data plans:
2GB for ₦750, text “154” to 312 to activate.
2.5GB for ₦900, text “146” to 312 to activate.
3.2GB for ₦1,000, text "180” to 312 to activate.
MTN Weekly Data Plans
500MB + 3 mins voice: ₦500. To activate, text “103” to 312.
1GB + 5 mins voice: ₦800. To activate, text “142” to 312.
1.5GB + 5 mins voice: ₦1,000. To activate, text “105” to 312.
5GB: ₦1,500. To activate, text “143” to 312.
7GB: ₦3,000. To activate, text "181” to 312.
MTN Monthly Data Plans
1.8GB + 5MINS for ₦1,500. Text “106” to 312 to activate.
2.7GB + 5MINS for ₦2,000. Text “130” to 312 to activate.
4.25GB + 10MINS for ₦3,000. Text “131” to 312 to activate.
5.5GB for ₦3,500. Text “110” to 312 to activate.
8GB + 25MINS for ₦4,500. Text “147” to 312 to activate.
11GB + 25MINS for ₦5,000. Text “148” to 312 to activate.
15GB + 25MINS for ₦6,500. Text “107” to 132 to activate.
20GB for ₦7,500. Text “116” to 312 to activate.
25GB for ₦9,000. Text “153” to 312 to activate.
32GB for ₦11,000. Text “117” to 312 to activate.
75GB– ₦20,000. Text “150” to 312 to activate.
90GB– Price: ₦25,000. Activation code: Text “119” to 312.
150GB– Price: ₦40,000. Activation code: Text “118” to 312.
200GB – Price: ₦50,000. Activation code: Text “138” to 312.
MTN 3 Months Data Plans
480GB for ₦120000
MTN Data: Pros & Cons
Pros:
Wide Coverage: MTN’s network extends to even the most remote areas in Nigeria, making it a reliable choice for travellers and those in rural locations.
Reliable Service: Fewer outages and better network stability compared to Glo.
Cons:
Higher Costs: MTN’s data plans tend to be pricier than Glo's for the same volume of data, which might not be ideal for budget-conscious users.
Glo Data Plans
50MB for ₦50.
150MB for ₦100.
Weekly Data Plans
350 MB for ₦200 (2-day plan).
1.8 GB for ₦500 (14-day plan).
Glo Monthly Data Plans
3.9GB for ₦1000, valid for 30 days. (1.9GB + 2GB bonus).
7.5GB for ₦1,500, valid for 30 days. (3.5GB + 4GB bonus).
9.2GB for ₦2,000, valid for 30 days. (5.2GB + 4GB bonus).
10.8GB for ₦2,500, valid for 30 days. (6.8GB + 4GB bonus).
14GB for ₦3,000, valid for 30 days. (10GB + 4GB bonus).
18GB for ₦4,000, valid for 30 days. (14GB + 4GB bonus).
24GB for ₦5,000, valid for 30 days. (20GB + 4GB bonus).
29.5GB for ₦8,000, valid for 30 days. (27.5GB + 2GB bonus).
50GB for ₦10,000, valid for 30 days. (46GB + 4GB bonus).
93GB for ₦15,000, valid for 30 days. (86GB + 7GB bonus) .
119GB for ₦18,000, valid for 30 days. (109GB + 10GB bonus).
138GB for ₦20,000, valid for 30 days. (126GB + 12GB bonus).
Glo Mega Data Plans
225GB for N30,000 (30-day validity).
300GB for N36,000 (30-day validity).
425GB for N50,000 (30-day validity).
525GB for N60,000 (120-day validity).
675GB for N75,000 (120-day validity).
1TB for N100,000 (1-year validity).
You can subscribe to any Glo data plan you prefer by dialling *312#.
Glo Data: Pros & Cons
Pros:
Affordable Data Plans: Glo offers more data for less money, making it a top choice for heavy data users.
Frequent Bonuses: From welcome offers to periodic promotions, Glo often gives users extra data at no additional cost.
Cons:
Limited Coverage in Rural Areas: While Glo performs well in cities, users in remote locations may experience weak or no signal.
Slower Speeds: Glo’s network isn’t the fastest, especially in crowded areas where congestion can lead to frustratingly slow connections.
If getting the most data for your money is your priority, Glo is the clear winner with its budget-friendly plans and frequent bonuses. But if you value broader coverage and a more stable connection, MTN is your best bet—even if it comes at a slightly higher cost.