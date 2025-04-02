Thinking of moving back to Nigeria? Here's how to reverse-japa

So, you japa’d. You packed your bags, left Nigeria, and started a new life abroad. Maybe it was for school, work, or simply to find peace of mind. But now, for one reason or another, you're thinking of coming back. Welcome to the club — the “reverse-japa” gang.

For one reason or another, many Nigerians abroad are starting to consider the idea of moving back home. It’s not as crazy as it sounds. In fact, returning home can be the right move if planned well. Reverse-japa is a whole life decision that needs thought, research and planning.

Why do people reverse-japa?

The decision to leave Nigeria wasn’t easy, and neither is the decision to return. But life abroad is not always what it seems on Instagram. Some people struggle with loneliness, racism, harsh weather, high cost of living, visa issues, or simply not feeling at home. Others find out that their dreams abroad didn’t quite match reality.

Maybe you studied abroad but couldn’t land a good job, or the hustle is too much with little reward. Or maybe you just miss the food, the laughter, and that feeling of belonging. Whatever the reason, reverse-japa is a valid option, and there’s no shame in it.

1. Check your “why”

Before you book that flight back, sit down and ask yourself: why am I really returning? Is it emotional? Financial? Career-related? Understanding your reason helps you set clear goals and avoid regret. Don’t move back just because things are tough abroad. Nigeria has its own challenges too, so come back for the right reasons.

2. Start planning early

Reverse-japa is not something you do out of anger or frustration. It takes planning. Start by researching job opportunities in Nigeria. Talk to people who have returned. Join Nigerian professional groups on LinkedIn or Facebook. Save money because things can get expensive quickly when you land.

Also, prepare emotionally. Nigeria has changed since you left. And so have you. Get ready to deal with cultural shock, family expectations, and even people questioning your decision.

3. Secure a job or income source

One of the smartest things you can do is sort out your income before moving. Can your foreign company let you work remotely? Can you start a business with the skills or network you built abroad? Can you freelance or consult?

If not, start applying for jobs months before your return. Companies in Nigeria often move slowly with hiring, so give it time. Update your CV, polish your LinkedIn, and let your contacts know you’re open to opportunities.

4. Manage your expectations

Life in Nigeria is not perfect, but it’s also not all bad. Yes, there’s traffic, light wahala, and inflation. But there’s also family, community, vibes, opportunities, and freedom to build something of your own.

If you return expecting everything to be smooth, you might be disappointed. But if you come with a flexible mindset and a plan, you’ll find your way.

Reverse-japa isn’t failure. Just make sure you plan wisely, save enough, and have a solid reason for coming back.