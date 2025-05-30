10 foods that directly prevent cancer growth.

Nigeria records 127,763 new cases of cancer every year: a number that keeps rising due to the lack of widespread information about cancer prevention and management.

Cancer is not some distant disease that only affects people you see in the news; realising this is not being alarmist — it's being practical.

Nutrition expert, Dr Christabel Akinola, says our bodies form cancer cells every single year without us knowing.

And these cells can graduate to becoming a malignant tumor that gets diagnosed depending on the part of the body affected if we don't take our diet seriously.

In essence, diet plays a huge role in the growth of cancer in the human body. As such, there are foods we can consume that can prevent cancer from taking over our bodies.

How does food block cancer growth in the body?

Struggling to believe? Dr Akinola explains the science of it all: she begins,

"Cancer cells survive only if they get enough blood supply to grow. Just like a baby needs breast milk, cancer cells need fresh blood vessels to feed them oxygen and nutrients. If they don't get that blood, they die off quietly."

And adds, "now guess what helps your body block these new blood vessels? Not antibiotics. Not supplements. It's what you eat and how much you move in a day."

The foods that block the formation of new blood vessels to abnormal cells and make it harder for tumours to grow are called anti-angiogenic. According to Akinola, they help your body fight back and starve cancer cells before they get a chance to grow.

What are the foods that directly prevent cancer growth?

Based on her recommendation, the superfoods you need to consume regularly include green tea, tomatoes, purple grapes, raw garlic, turmeric, fluted pumpkin (ugu), cabbage, dark chocolate, broccoli, and kale.

Green tea: Going by laboratory studies, green tea has slowed or prevented the development of cancer in colon, liver, breast, and prostate cells. Tomatoes: As a rich source of cancer-fighting free radicals like vitamins A, C, and E, eat plenty of tomatoes often. Purple grapes: All grapes contain an antioxidant known as resveratrol which according to studies, has the potential to possibly stop cancer from starting in the breast, liver, stomach and lymphatic system. But wellness dietitian with over 20 years of experience, Lindsey Wohlford, says red and purple grapes have significantly more resveratrol than green grapes. Raw garlic: Based on several studies, garlic can increase the rate of cancer cell death and decrease the growth of blood vessels necessary for cancer cells to thrive. Turmeric: The curcumin in turmeric, according to some studies, has a variety of health benefits, including fighting cancer cells. These studies have also found it might work against lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancers. Fluted pumpkin (ugu): Several research studies have shown that ugu has bio-active phytochemicals like flavonoids, tannins, chlorophyll, and alkaloids that help fight cancer growth. Cabbage: Red cabbage contains the antioxidant, anthocyanin that has been shown — based on lab studies — to slow cancer cell spread, kill already formed cancer cells, and stop the formation of new tumour growths. Dark chocolate: Chocolate is made from cacao beans. Cacao beans contain a type of plant nutrient called flavonoids. They are anti-oxidants, which means they can help prevent damage to cells and potentially protect against cancer. Broccoli: Broccoli has a high amount of sulforaphane, a cancer-fighting plant compound that has been linked to reducing the risks of prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and oral cancers. Kale: According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, kale is one of the cancer-fighting foods that you should be eating more often.

Key takeaway