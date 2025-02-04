World Cancer Day: 5 notable Nigerian figures who won the battle

A cancer diagnosis can be scary. But we have seen in recent years that it no longer means the end of life.

What these inspiring personalities have shown—and continue to show—us is that cancer is beatable. And that life doesn't end with a diagnosis.

They've been brave, sharing their stories with the world to encourage others that hope is eternal.

The spotlight is on them today to serve as a reminder of our progress in moving towards a completely cancer-free society.

In no particular order, here they are:

1. Banky W

Banky W is a three-time cancer warrior. First diagnosed in 2007 with skin cancer, the multi-faceted media and entertainment personality has undergone a total of four surgeries since his first diagnosis.

In May 2024, Banky took to his Instagram page to share his victory after he made it through a successful fourth surgery.

He is currently pursuing a Masters' Degree in Policy at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., United States.

2. Karen Igho

The winner of Big Brother Africa 2011, Karen Igho, announced via her X (then Twitter) page that she was diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

The former reality TV star soon started treatment in the UK. She shared updates with fans via her page and asked for prayers.

After a series of chemotherapy sessions, Karen updated her followers in 2014 with the positive news that she was no longer a cancer patient. Her cancer had completely gone.

3. Vast (Bracket)

One half of the singing duo, Bracket, Nwachukwu Ozioko, known professionally as Vast, was diagnosed with blood cancer (lymphoma) in February 2013 after experiencing serious body pains, headaches, non-stop coughing, loss of weight and weakness while in Paris for a show.

The singer, however, did not lose hope and sought extensive treatment in the United Kingdom, specifically at the Platinum Medical Centre, Wellington, London.

He underwent rounds of chemotherapy at the hospital and was discharged seven months later after confirming that he was cancer-free.

The singer set up the Bracket Foundation alongside his partner, Smash (Obumneme Ali) in 2016 to raise funds for treatment of cancer patients in Nigeria, especially those who are financially unable to seek treatment abroad.

Vast is still releasing music with his partner. They are set to go on a USA tour in 2025.

4. Farooq Oreagba

Farooq Oreagba stepped into the zeitgeist of Nigerian pop culture in 2024, making the word "steeze" synonymous with his name while at it.

His appearance at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival unexpectedly went viral on social media. And what was worthy of note from the entire experience was his inspiring cancer story.

The British-educated financial services executive was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer, bone marrow cancer, in February 2014.

Oreagba talked about how his priorities changed since his diagnosis in an interview with Arise TV.

He has actively participated in several cancer-fighting projects and remains at the forefront of advocacy against the disease.

5. Prof Wole Soyinka

The Nobel Prize winner was diagnosed with prostate cancer during one of his routine checkups in 2014.

He opened up in an interview with popular media personality, Chude that the treatment was terrible for him, noting that he was expected to drink gallons of water throughout the duration of the treatment.

For the BBC Africa 'Cancer In Africa series', he said he told his wife when he was diagnosed that they were going to fight it together.

He used an advanced technology called proton therapy to treat it.