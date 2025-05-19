Ex-US President Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasised to his bones, according to a statement released by his personal office on Sunday, May 18.

The 82-year-old was evaluated last week after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms, leading to the discovery of a prostate nodule.

A biopsy confirmed a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating a highly aggressive form of the disease.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement noted.

According to CNN, Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with his medical team. A source familiar with his schedule confirmed that he is spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The announcement comes just days after Biden’s team acknowledged that he had undergone evaluation for a small prostate nodule.

Expert reacts to Biden's illness

Medical experts not involved in his care offered context on the seriousness of the diagnosis.

“Prostate cancer is very common. As we get older, most men are going to have little cancer cells in them," said Dr Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist and robotic surgeon with Orlando Health.

However, Biden’s Gleason score signals a more severe prognosis.

“A Gleason score of 9 means it’s the most aggressive form of prostate cancer,” explained Dr Benjamin Davies, a professor of urologic oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre.