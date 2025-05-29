5 surprisingly easy ways to detox and clean your liver.

You've been eating more fruits, exercising daily, or even practising intermittent fasting. Yet something feels off. You're easily fatigued and the belly fat you want gone seems to even be getting bigger.

What could be wrong? After all, you're doing the right things.

It may be your liver.

What does the liver do?

The liver is the organ in your body that:

Filters out waste from the blood;

Processes toxins and subtances in your body;

Converts purposeless substances into bile which helps your body digest food;

And so much more.

Essentially, it is there to keep your body functioning at its very best, enabling you live each day in optimal shape and form. As a result, your body depends on the liver to do its job well.

Living through the stressors of modern existence can be challeging. And so, it makes sense that you may be indulging in some activities that put a lot of pressure on your liver.

However, your body eventually suffers for it.

What are the signs that tell your liver needs detoxification?

From migraines to belly fat, constant mood swings and sleepiness, these symptoms are a signal that you need to pay more attention to an organ in your body that is responsible for keeping you strong and active.

According to Dr. Mark Leong, author and award-winning global healthcare leader, the liver is the organ that usually needs to be checked first whenever such symptoms begin.

"Feeling tired after meals, high cholestorol or high uric acid, belly fat that just won't go away: these are signs that your liver is blocked with fat and toxins even if you never drink alcohol," Leong says.

He explains the reason: the liver, over time, can get clogged due to diet or lifestyle habits. "Your liver, which is your body's main filtration system, when it's congested from years of processed food, medication, supplements, seed oils, and sugar — your metabolism slows down."

"And the scary part?," he adds "The toxic liver also causes uric acid to build up, stressing your kidneys and aging your body from the inside."

The solution? Liver detox and cleansing.

How to detox the liver: 5 easy ways

As a Harvard-certified nutrition expert, Leong shares five ways to detox and unclog the liver for a better quality of life.

1. Drink apple cider vinegar and warm water every morning

This is the first thing you should do once you wake up in the morning. "Apple cider vinegar boosts bowel flow, helping your liver break down fats and break toxins," Leong explains.

How to Use: Add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in 300ml warm water. Mix and drink 30 minutes before food.

2. Eat cruciferous vegetables

Leong stresses the importance of incorporating crucificerous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage into your daily diet because they contain sulforaphane which activates detox enzymes in the liver.

How to Use: Steam them or stir fry with garlic.

3. Use organic chlorella and spirulina daily

These come in the form of powders or supplements. They work well in cleansing your liver because they bind to and remove pesticides, heavy metals and preservatives that clog your liver.

How to Use: Add to juices every morning along with probiotics and collagen.

4. Cut out vegetable and seeds oil

Stop using sunflower, canola, and vegetable oils to cook. Leong describes them as silent liver destroyers. They inflame your liver and block fat loss.

What to Do: Swap them for olive oil, avocado oil, or coconut oil.

5. Get sunlight daily

You need at least 15 minutes of sunlight daily, Leong says, noting that Vitamin D is crucial for liver function. He adds that it also improves sleep which is when your liver works hardest at night.

Final thoughts

Detoxifying your liver is a continuous, everyday effort. Don't do it once and think it's done. Be conscious of what you eat, ingest and drink. Your lifestyle has to be tailored to cleansing your liver regularly to get rid of toxins and fats that can damage it over time.