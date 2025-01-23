5 silent symptoms of cervical cancer every woman should know

Cervical cancer is one of the most dangerous cancers affecting women, yet it often develops silently.

Many women don’t experience obvious symptoms in the early stages, which makes it even more deadly. By the time symptoms become severe, the disease may have already spread. This is why knowing the silent signs can be lifesaving.

Cervical cancer usually develops due to long-term infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus that spreads through sexual contact. It’s preventable and treatable if detected early through regular screenings like Pap smears and HPV tests.

But what if you start experiencing changes in your body? Some signs may seem harmless, but they could be early warnings of cervical cancer.

Here are five silent symptoms every woman should be aware of.

N.B: If you notice any of these, it’s important to see a doctor immediately.

1. Unusual vaginal bleeding

One of the most common warning signs of cervical cancer is abnormal bleeding. This includes bleeding between periods, heavier or longer periods than usual or bleeding after sex, menopause, or pelvic exams

Many women ignore spotting between periods, thinking it’s normal. But if your bleeding seems unusual or happens after menopause, it’s important to get checked.

2. Unexplained pelvic pain

Pelvic pain that lasts for a long time, especially without a clear cause, could be an early sign of cervical cancer. Unlike menstrual cramps, this pain happens at random times (not just during periods. It can be dull, sharp, or aching and may get worse during sex or physical activity.

Persistent pelvic pain must never be ignored, especially if it’s getting worse over time.

3. Unusual vaginal discharge

Every woman experiences vaginal discharge, but a sudden change in colour, smell, or consistency could be a sign of trouble. Cervical cancer can cause:

Watery, pale, or bloody discharge

A foul-smelling or strong odour

Heavier discharge than usual

If your discharge looks or smells different from what’s normal for you, don’t wait—get it checked.

4. Pain during sex

Painful sex (dyspareunia) isn’t something you should ignore. Cervical cancer can cause pain due to tumours pressing on surrounding tissues or changes in the cervix caused by infection or inflammation.

If you experience discomfort or deep pain during sex, it’s best to talk to a doctor and rule out any serious health concerns.

5. Frequent urination or difficulty urinating

Cervical cancer can put pressure on the bladder and urinary tract, leading to symptoms such as:

Feeling like you need to pee all the time

Pain or burning sensation when urinating

Trouble emptying your bladder completely

While these symptoms could be linked to infections like UTIs, if they persist despite treatment, they might be a sign of something more serious.

If you notice any of these symptoms, don’t wait—see a doctor immediately.