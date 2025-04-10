Having trouble urinating? It could be a sign of prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, especially as they age.

It is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and more than 100 thousand cases are reported per year in Nigeria. Despite its prevalence, many people still know little about this type of cancer.

What is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is a disease in which abnormal cells form and grow uncontrollably in the tissues of the prostate gland. The prostate gland is a small, walnut-shaped gland located below the bladder in men. It plays an essential role in the male reproductive system by producing seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm.

While prostate cancer can grow slowly and remain confined to the gland, aggressive forms of the disease can spread to other parts of the body if not detected and treated early.

What Causes Prostate Cancer?

The exact cause of prostate cancer remains unclear, but it is believed to stem from changes in the DNA of prostate cells. These genetic mutations can be inherited or acquired over time. Several risk factors are known to increase a man’s chances of developing prostate cancer:

Age : The risk rises significantly after age 50.

Ethnicity : Black men have a higher risk and tend to develop more aggressive forms.

Family History : A close relative with prostate cancer increases your risk.

Genetics : Mutations in genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2 can contribute.

Obesity : Being overweight may increase the risk and severity of the disease.

Diet: Diets high in saturated fats or calcium may raise risk.

Smoking : Tobacco use may increase the likelihood of developing aggressive prostate cancer.

Hormones : High levels of androgens (male hormones) can fuel cancer growth.

Chemical Exposure: Exposure to certain industrial chemicals may also be a contributing factor.

Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

In its early stages, prostate cancer may present no symptoms at all. However, as the cancer progresses, you may notice: Difficulty or pain while urinating

A weak or interrupted urine stream

Frequent urination, especially at night

Blood in urine or semen

Pain in the hips, pelvis, lower back, or thighs

Needing to rush to the toilet

Difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy) straining or taking a long time while peeing

Feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully

Can Prostate Cancer Be Cured?

Yes, especially when detected early. The treatment options depend on the stage and aggressiveness of the cancer and may include: Active Surveillance : Monitoring low-risk cases without immediate treatment.

Surgery : Removal of the prostate gland (prostatectomy).

Radiation Therapy : Targeted radiation to kill cancer cells.

Hormone Therapy : Lowering androgen levels to slow cancer growth.

Chemotherapy: For advanced stages where the cancer has spread.

How to Prevent Prostate Cancer

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent prostate cancer, certain lifestyle habits such as the following can reduce your risk: Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly

Limit red meat and high-fat dairy products

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake

Get regular check-ups, especially if you’re over 50 or have a family history

What to Eat for a Healthy Prostate

A balanced diet can play a powerful role in maintaining prostate health. Include the following in your daily meals: Tomatoes : Rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may reduce risk.

Cruciferous vegetables : Like broccoli, kale, and cauliflower.

Fatty fish : Salmon and sardines contain omega-3s, which reduce inflammation.

Green tea : Contains antioxidants that may slow cancer growth.

Nuts and seeds : Especially Brazil nuts (high in selenium) and pumpkin seeds (high in zinc).

Fruits and berries: Packed with antioxidants that fight cellular damage.

Prostate cancer is a serious health concern, but with early detection, it can be managed and treated successfully. Prevention begins with awareness and the time to start is now.