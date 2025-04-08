12 vegetables you should eat everyday

Vegetables are a powerhouse of essential nutrients like vitamins, fibre, minerals, and antioxidants.

If you’re looking to boost your energy, immunity, and overall wellness, the answer lies in vegetables. Just adding a variety of vegetables to your daily diet can do wonders for your health.

Here are 12 of the best vegetables you should be eating every day and why they’re great for you.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian soups that are good for your kidney

1. Spinach

Spinach is rich in antioxidants and low in calories. It supports your immune system and helps protect against chronic diseases. It’s packed with vitamins A and K, and a single cup of raw spinach has just 7 calories, making it a nutrient-dense addition to salads, smoothies, or omelettes.

2. Carrots

Carrot is famous for promoting healthy eyesight. Carrots provide over four times your daily vitamin A needs thanks to their high beta-carotene content. They also carry powerful antioxidants that can help reduce the risk of cancer.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous veggie rich in sulforaphane. Broccoli supports cancer prevention and detoxification. It’s also loaded with vitamins C, K, folate, potassium, and manganese, making it a top choice for supporting the immune system and healthy bones.

4. Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are mini cabbages loaded with the same cancer-fighting compounds as broccoli. It contains kaempferol, which may reduce oxidative damage to cells. Brussels sprouts are rich in fibre, vitamin K, and vitamin C, making them a perfect side dish or stir-fry ingredient.

5. Sweet Potatoes

Potatoes are packed with beta-carotene and fibre. Sweet potatoes are excellent for eye health and blood sugar regulation. They’re also a smart choice for diabetics as they’re low on the glycemic index while still being hearty and satisfying.

ALSO READ: Hidden ingredients in energy drinks that are harming your kidneys

6. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are unique among vegetables as they contain vitamins D, and B, fibre, and plant-based protein. They're known to boost brain function, heart health, and immune response, and make a great meat substitute in plant-based meals.

7. Asparagus

This nutrient-rich vegetable supports liver health and detoxification. Asparagus is high in fibre, folate, vitamins A, C, and K, and it’s extremely low in calories. Add it to roasted veggie dishes or steam it for a simple, health-boosting side.

8. Beets

Beets are anti-inflammatory and help improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. They contain antioxidants that may ease diabetic nerve issues and combat oxidative stress. Plus, their natural sweetness is great for salads or juicing.

9. Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are colourful and crunchy. They offer more vitamin C than oranges. They’re also rich in vitamin B6, folate, and beta-carotene, and contain antioxidants that support eye health and boost immunity.

10. Onions

Onions are full of sulfur compounds that may reduce the risk of stomach and prostate cancers. They also deliver a healthy dose of vitamin C, B6, and manganese. Their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make them a flavourful health booster.

11. Garlic

Garlic is known for its medicinal properties. Garlic contains allicin, which supports heart health and blood sugar regulation. While cooking can reduce its benefits, raw garlic retains its full power and can be added to dips, dressings, or teas.

12. Tomatoes

Though technically a fruit, tomatoes are often included in veggie-rich meals. They’re high in potassium, vitamin C, beta-carotene, and lycopene. Tomatoes are also antioxidants linked to a reduced risk of cancer and improved eye health.

Adding one or more of these vegetables to your plate daily is a simple yet powerful step toward better health.