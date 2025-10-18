First dates in Nigeria can be a lot. Between dodging awkward small talk, pretending not to check your phone, and hoping your date’s pictures match real life, things can get tense real quick. The right questions make the difference between a dry, forgettable hangout and a genuinely fun conversation that ends with, “We should do this again.” So, if you don't know what to ask on a first date , these 10 questions are all you need to get started

1. Are you single… single?

In Nigeria, especially Lagos, “single” has different layers and levels. There’s single but still talking to someone, single but emotionally unavailable, single until my ex replies and single to stupor. Ask playfully. If they pause too long before answering, or beat around the bush, laugh it off. You’ve got your answer already. Anything outside of a “Yes, I am single,” is a red flag.

2. Do you have an ex you still have feelings for?

Nobody wants to become the rebound guy or girl. This question helps you know if they’ve really moved on or if their heart is still buffering. If they say, “We still talk sometimes,” that’s how you know they are not over their ex and it's your cue to take it slow.

3. What’s your parents’ relationship like?

This might sound deep, but it tells you a lot. Nigerian homes shape how we love, argue, and communicate. You’ll find out if they grew up around peace, premium drama, or the silent treatment. If they sigh or look away before answering, or just avoid the discussion, then you know you’ve bagged a project.

4. What’s Your Order In The Family?

Are you the firstborn, second-born, middle child or last born? Because birth order says plenty.



Firstborns are often responsible (and slightly bossy); lastborns are charming chaos, and middle children… just want peace and plenty of attention. You shouldn’t judge relationship compatibility based on birth order. Even lastborns can surprise you sometimes. Instead, watch how they act. Are they trying to dictate what you should order or touch?

5. Are you a cheerful and generous giver?

You’re not asking for their bank balance, but generosity says a lot about personality. Nigerians appreciate partners who know how to share, whether it’s time, energy, or vibes. If they respond with “I believe in financial discipline”, observe closely. You might need to budget for both of you.

6. What’s your take on women’s roles in relationships?

This one’s spicy. You’ll quickly see if they believe in equality or if “I’m traditional” is code for “I expect you to cook, clean, and submit.” If they start quoting culture or religion to justify imbalance, smile, then change the topic to “Jollof rice or Amala, which do you prefer?”

7. How do you handle conflicts or misunderstandings?

Because everyone’s nice until there’s ‘wahala’ (trouble). This question helps you see how they deal with pressure, mistakes, and disagreements. “I ghost till I calm down” = red flag. Communication is key. Watch their body language as well because the body instinctively reacts to negative words.

8. What’s your idea of fun?

It sounds basic, but 'fun' means different things to different people. Some people want beach parties; others want quiet Netflix nights ; some people want an orgy.

9. What’s your love language?

This one’s a mix of flirty and deep. It helps you understand how they express affection and how they expect to receive it. If they don’t know their love language , offer to help them figure it out.

10. What are you looking for right now?

Simple but bold. This question saves time and emotions. Are they dating for fun, healing, or wanting something serious? It’s better to know early than to find out after three months of the talking stage.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, a great first date isn’t about perfection but about connection. The right questions make you memorable, not awkward. So next time you’re out there, skip the clichés and ask something real. You might just turn that first date into something unforgettable.