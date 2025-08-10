First dates are tricky. I mean, you're probably meeting for the first time, and as expected, everyone would want to make the best first impression.

This means a beautiful dress, a wide smile, and a good measure of politeness. But beneath the charm, there are signs - subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) - that can tell you whether this man is genuinely looking for something serious or just passing time.

While no one expects you to know his life plans in two hours, you can pick up on cues that reveal his intentions.

Here are tips that can help you spot them, so you don't waste your emotions on something that will never be serious.

He Avoids Talking About the Future

How to know he won't marry you from the first date

If the conversation only circles around the present, he's probably not ready to settle - at least not with you. Such people only talk about their weekend plans, favourite hangout spots, and Netflix lists.

They avoid any mention of long-term goals or dreams, and that’s a huge red flag. A man looking for commitment will naturally speak about his ambitions, values, and the kind of life he’s building. If he’s only talking about “now,” you might not be part of his “later.”

He’s Vague About His Relationship Status History

If you ask about past relationships and he dodges, jokes, or says, “I don’t really do relationships”, that’s not just small talk - it’s insight into his mindset. People who are open to marriage are often comfortable discussing past lessons, even briefly. Consistent vagueness can mean he’s not looking to settle down any time soon.

He Talks Negatively About Commitment

There's probably no better way to know a man's heart than from what he says often. So, pay attention to all he says when you're together. If he makes subtle comments like, “Marriage is just a piece of paper” or “Weddings are a waste of money”, run! These aren’t just opinions; they’re clues about his beliefs. If he openly undermines commitment, don’t expect him to change his tune later.

He’s More Interested in Fun Than Connection

There's nothing wrong with a little fun here and there. But that's not all there is to a serious relationship. So, if all he's interested in is where to party next, the cocktails, or the “vibe” instead of asking you deeper questions about yourself, please reconsider. It's probably a hint that he’s more interested in entertainment than building a real bond.

