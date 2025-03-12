What is your love language? Take this quiz

Dr. Gary Chapman, in his book The 5 Love Languages, identified five primary ways people communicate love.

Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, and Physical Touch.

Love is expressed in different ways, and understanding how you and your partner give and receive love can strengthen your relationships. Let's explore each love language and help you determine which one resonates with you the most. At the end, take our quiz to find out yours!

1. Words of Affirmation

For people with this love language, words matter a lot! They feel most loved when they receive verbal appreciation, encouragement, and compliments. Simple phrases like "I love you," "You mean so much to me," or "You did a great job" make a big difference.

2. Acts of Service

This love language is all about actions speaking louder than words. People who value acts of service feel most loved when their partner helps out in meaningful ways, whether it’s doing chores, running errands, or offering assistance without being asked.

3. Receiving Gifts

This love language seems materialistic, but it’s really about thoughtfulness. A meaningful gift, no matter how big or small, shows that someone was thinking of you. People with this love language treasure both the item and the sentiment behind it.

4. Quality Time

For those who value quality time, nothing says "I love you" more than undivided attention. They cherish meaningful conversations, shared activities, and uninterrupted moments with loved ones.

5. Physical Touch

Physical connection is not necessarily sexual intimacy. It could be holding hands, hugging, or simply sitting close together, that physical touch reassures them of love and affection.

What’s Your Love Language? Take the Quiz!

Answer the questions below and note which number (1, 2, 3, 4, or 5) you choose the most.

1. When you feel most loved, it’s because…

Someone compliments me or expresses appreciation. Someone does something thoughtful for me. Someone gives me a meaningful gift. Someone spends quality time with me. Someone hugs me or holds my hand.

2. On your birthday, you’d love to…

Hear heartfelt messages from loved ones. Have someone help with tasks so I can relax. Receive a surprise gift that shows thoughtfulness. Spend the entire day with someone I love. Get lots of hugs and cuddles.

3. If you had a rough day, what would make you feel better?

Encouraging words from someone I trust. Someone taking care of something for me. A surprise gift to cheer me up. Spending quality time with a close friend or partner. A warm hug or physical touch.

4. Your ideal way to express love to someone is…

Writing them a heartfelt message or complimenting them. Doing something nice for them without being asked. Gifting them something special. Planning a fun activity together. Giving them lots of physical affection.

5. What makes you feel most connected in a relationship?

Hearing “I love you” and words of encouragement. When my partner helps me with tasks or chores. Receiving thoughtful gifts that show they were thinking of me. Spending uninterrupted time together. Physical closeness like holding hands or cuddling.

6. When you think about your happiest moments with someone, it usually involves…

Meaningful conversations and heartfelt compliments. Times when they stepped in to help or support me. A special gift they gave me. A fun trip or deep conversation together. Physical closeness like a hug, kiss, or hand-holding or sexual intimacy.

Results:

Mostly 1 – Your love language is Words of Affirmation

Mostly 2 – Your love language is Acts of Service

Mostly 3 – Your love language is Receiving Gifts

Mostly 4 – Your love language is Quality Time

Mostly 5 – Your love language is Physical Touch

So what’s your love language? FYI: Every Nigerian girl's love language is receiving gifts.