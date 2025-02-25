This is the coldest city in Canada - no Nigerian lives there

Canada is known for its breathtaking landscapes, vast wilderness, and, of course, its brutally cold winters.

While many Canadian cities experience freezing temperatures during winter, one place holds the record for being the coldest city in Canada—Snag, Yukon. This tiny settlement recorded the lowest temperature ever in Canada, making it the coldest place in the country's history.

How Cold Does It Get in Snag, Yukon?

On February 3, 1947, Snag, Yukon, set the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded in North America—a bone-chilling -63°C (-81.4°F). To put this into perspective:

At -40°C, human skin can freeze within minutes.

At -63°C, exposed skin freezes instantly, and even breathing in the air can be painful.

This temperature is colder than some parts of Antarctica!

Snag’s location in northern Yukon, surrounded by valleys and low-lying terrain, contributes to its extreme cold. Cold air settles in these valleys, creating what’s known as a temperature inversion, where the air near the ground is much colder than the air above.

How Snag Compares to Other Cold Cities in Canada

While Snag holds the record for the coldest temperature, it is not a city but a small, abandoned settlement. Among major Canadian cities, here are some of the coldest:

1. Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Average winter temperature: -30°C to -40°C

Known for long, harsh winters, but also famous for stunning views of the Northern Lights.

2. Winnipeg, Manitoba

Average winter temperature: -20°C to -35°C

Nicknamed "Winterpeg", it is one of the coldest major cities in Canada with extreme wind chills.

3. Edmonton, Alberta

Average winter temperature: -15°C to -30°C

While not the absolute coldest, Edmonton frequently experiences Arctic air masses.

4. Regina, Saskatchewan

Average winter temperature: -20°C to -35°C

Cold winds from the prairies make temperatures feel even lower.

5. Whitehorse, Yukon

Average winter temperature: -25°C to -40°C

Located in the same territory as Snag, Whitehorse also experiences severe cold but is more habitable.

How Do People Survive in Canada’s Coldest Cities?

Living in extreme cold requires special precautions: Layering up : People wear thermal clothing, down jackets, insulated gloves, and face coverings to protect against frostbite.

Heated homes & cars : Many vehicles are equipped with block heaters to keep engines from freezing.

Emergency preparedness: Residents keep emergency kits with blankets, food, and extra clothing in case they get stranded.

According to the 2021 Census data from Statistics Canada, the Nigerian-born population in two of Canada's coldest cities is as follows:

Whitehorse, Yukon: 30 individuals

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories: 20 individuals