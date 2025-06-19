Religion has always inspired grand structures; cathedrals that touch the clouds, altars that echo with history, and sanctuaries that draw millions. But some churches take things to a whole new level. We're talking about seats for over 100,000 people, buildings that could swallow football stadiums, and auditoriums so massive they leave you speechless. These churches are architectural wonders, spiritual landmarks, and powerful symbols of faith around the world. So, ready to be blown away? Here are the top 5 biggest churches in the world by capacity.

1. Glory Dome – Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Nigeria

Glory Dome, Abuja

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Capacity: 100,000 seats

Year Completed: 2018 The Glory Dome is not just the biggest church in Nigeria, it’s the largest church building in the world by seating capacity. Built by Dr. Paul Enenche’s Dunamis Church , this mind-blowing structure sits on the Lord’s Garden, a 100,000-seat auditorium that regularly fills up during services. What makes it even more impressive? It was completed debt-free and has no pillars obstructing the view, despite its massive size. A feat of both faith and engineering.

2. Champions Royal Assembly – Nigeria

Champions Royal Assembly

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Capacity: 80,000 seats

Year Completed: 2015 Founded by Prophet Joshua Iginla, Champions Royal Assembly boasts one of the largest church auditoriums in the world. With a staggering 80,000-seat capacity, this mega structure, known as the City of Wonders, is another testament to Nigeria’s dominance in global megachurch architecture. Beyond size, the church is known for its dramatic, stadium-like design, high-energy worship, and massive annual gatherings that draw tens of thousands from around the world.

3. St. Peter’s Basilica – Vatican City

St. Peter’s Basilica [BentleyBlog]

Location: Vatican City

Capacity: 60,000

Year Completed: 1626 This is arguably the most iconic church in the world. St. Peter’s Basilica, located within the Vatican, is not only a pilgrimage site for Catholics, it’s a masterpiece of Renaissance architecture. It might not hold as many people as some newer mega-churches, but its historical, spiritual, and artistic weight make it one of the most revered religious structures on Earth. Michelangelo worked on it. Popes are buried in it. Millions visit it every year.

4. Faith Tabernacle – Living Faith Church, Nigeria

Location: Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria

Capacity: 50,000 seats

Year Completed: 1999 Also known as Winners Chapel, this church, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, once held the Guinness World Record for the largest church auditorium in the world. It remains one of Nigeria’s greatest religious landmarks. The Faith Tabernacle sits on Canaanland, a sprawling estate with schools, hostels, and offices. Every Sunday, tens of thousands gather here for worship, and it’s still expanding.

5. Basilica of Our Lady of Peace – Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast

Basilica of Our Lady of Peace [ContinentTours]

Location: Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire

Capacity: 18,000 (but can hold up to 60,000 with overflow)

Year Completed: 1989 You probably didn’t expect this: the third-largest church in the world sits quietly in West Africa. The Basilica of Our Lady of Peace was modelled after St. Peter’s Basilica but is actually larger in total area, making it the world’s largest church by square footage. It was funded by former Ivorian president Félix Houphouët-Boigny and stands out as one of the most beautiful and controversial buildings on the continent.