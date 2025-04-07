Is a university degree still worth it in Nigeria? The harsh truth

Getting a university degree in Nigeria used to be a guaranteed ticket to a good job, respect, and financial stability. If you had a B.Sc., companies would fight to hire you, your parents would brag about you, and society treated you with respect. But today? Things aren’t so simple.

You’ve probably seen graduates with first-class degrees still hustling for ₦50k/month jobs, while their mates who skipped uni are making millions from tech, trading, or content creation. So, what’s really going on? Is a degree still worth the four (or more) years of stress, assignments, and school fees?

It depends.

A degree can open doors, but it’s no longer the only key to success. Some careers like medicine, law, or engineering still demand it. But in fields like tech, business, or digital marketing, skills and connections matter more than a certificate.

When a degree used to be everything

Back in the day, having a university degree was something to be proud of. Government jobs, banks, and top corporations only hired graduates. Parents pushed their kids to study hard because they believed, "No certificate = No future."

It was not uncommon to hear them say, "If you don’t go to school, you’ll end up a motor park tout."

And for a long time, this was true. A degree guaranteed a decent job, a good salary, and social status. But today? The reality is different.

What changed?

The simple answer? Too many graduates, too few jobs. Nigeria produces over 500,000 graduates yearly, but there are barely 50,000 decent job openings to accommodate them. But the problem runs deeper:

Degrees no longer guarantee skills. Many graduates can’t write a proper email, use Excel, or think critically.

The internet has leveled the playing field. Now, you can learn high-income skills online without stepping into a lecture hall. The result? A broken system where traditional education no longer ensures success.

ALSO READ: 5 countries where university graduates struggle the most to find jobs

The Reality in 2025: Degrees vs. skills

The Nigerian job market is brutal—and the old rules no longer apply. Here’s the hard truth:

1. The unemployment crisis

33% of Nigerian graduates are unemployed according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Another 40% are underemployed or working in jobs that don’t match their qualifications. The result is a generation of educated but frustrated youth.

2. The underpaid graduate Many graduates earn ₦30,000–₦50,000/month (less than Uber drivers). Some end up as sales reps, POS agents, or even bike riders. It's an unfortunate irony that a degree no longer guarantees a living wage.

3. The rise of skill-based success Tech bros with no degrees earn $1,000+ monthly from coding. Content creators, forex traders, and fashion designers are making millions without a university certificate. The shift is clear; skills, not just degrees, now drive real income. If someone without a degree is earning more than you, what was the point of school?

When a degree still matters in Nigeria

Wait! Before you contemplate dropping out, or internally whispering "school na scam," let’s be fair, a degree is still valuable in some cases:

You can’t become a doctor, lawyer or engineer without a degree. Professors, scientists, and PhD holders need formal credentials. Major industries like Oil & Gas, Banking and telecoms still insist on certificates.

Also, for international opportunities (japa), countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia prioritise degree holders for visas. So, if you plan to relocate, a degree would help.

ALSO READ: 5 skills that can earn you good money in 2025

When a degree might be a waste of time & money

Now, the harsh truth, a degree is not always worth it. Here’s when you should seriously reconsider: 1. If you’re studying a "dead-end course" Some degrees like "History" or "Religious Studies" have almost no job demand. If your department graduates 500 students yearly but only 5 get jobs, is it worth it?

2. If you’re only in school for your parents’ validation Many students suffer through uni just to make their parents happy. But if you’re not learning anything useful, is it worth the stress?

3. If you already have a better path If you’re making good money from dropshipping, content creation, crypto, or your personal business, should you pause for a degree?

Some of Nigeria’s richest people, like Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, didn’t finish university. Let that sink. If your goal is wealth, flexibility, or creative freedom, a degree might just slow you down.

ALSO READ: 5 Smart moves to turn passion into profit as a Nigerian student

Alternatives to a traditional degree

If you’re rethinking university, here are better ways to invest your time and money:

1. Tech & digital skills

Learn coding, UI/UX design, or digital marketing (Coursera, ALX, Udemy offer cheap courses). Tech jobs pay in dollars and don’t always require degrees.

2. Vocational skills Fashion design, baking, makeup artistry, photography. These skills pay faster than most office jobs.

3. Entrepreneurship & networking Start a small business (e-commerce, affiliate marketing, etc.) Build connections instead of just chasing certificates.

The harsh truth

The truth is, a degree is just a tool, not a guarantee of success. In today’s Nigeria, what matters most is your skills, adaptability and networking. Who you know can sometimes matter more than what you know.

If you’re in school, make sure you’re gaining real skills, not just chasing a certificate. If you’re considering skipping university, ensure you have a solid plan to develop marketable expertise.