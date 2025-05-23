Education in Nigeria is becoming more expensive every year, but that doesn’t mean affordable options don’t exist. If you’re looking for quality education without breaking the bank, you’ll be surprised to know that some universities charge as low as ₦25,000 per session!

With the rising cost of living, many students and parents are searching for schools that offer quality education at a fraction of the cost of private universities, where fees can go as high as ₦1 million per session. Thankfully, several federal and state universities still maintain incredibly low tuition fees, some even offering free education for indigenes.

Cheapest Universities in Nigeria

Here are the top 10 cheapest universities in Nigeria. 1. Taraba State University (TSU)

Taraba State University (TSU) in Jalingo is one incredibly affordable institution, with fees ranging from ₦25,000 to ₦35,000 per session for both indigenes and non-indigenes. This amount varies by department. Visit the TSU portal for more information. TSU offers programs in agriculture, education, and social sciences, among others. The school is gradually gaining recognition for its commitment to affordable education, making it a great choice for students on a tight budget. 2. Gombe State University (GSU)

Located in Gombe, the university offers a range of courses in arts, sciences, and social sciences. The institution is known for its low fees, peaceful environment, and growing academic reputation. Gombe State University (GSU) has one of the most affordable tuition fees in Nigeria, especially for indigenes who pay just ₦69,500 per session. Non-indigenes pay between ₦161,000 and ₦355,000 depending on the course.

3. Lagos State University (LASU)

LASU is arguably the most popular state university in Nigeria, and surprisingly, it remains one of the cheapest. While new students pay between ₦58,048 and ₦150,000 , returning students enjoy an unbelievably low fee of ₦25,000 per session. Located in Ojo, Lagos, LASU is known for its strong academic standards, vibrant student life, and strategic location. If you can manage the slightly higher initial fees, the long-term savings make LASU a smart choice. 4. Borno State University (BOSU)

Indigenes pay no tuition fees in BOSU. Instead, they only cover registration and service charges, which amount to about ₦36,300 per session. Non-indigenes pay slightly higher depending on the course, but it’s still very affordable compared to other schools. BOSU is located in Maiduguri and offers courses in sciences, humanities, and social sciences. Despite security challenges in the region, the university has maintained a strong academic focus and a commitment to accessible education. 5. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

UNIZIK school fees range between ₦26,000 and ₦100,000, depending on the course and level. The university is known for its strong engineering, medical, and law programs, making it a great option for students seeking quality education at a reasonable cost. 6. Plateau State University (PLASU)

Plateau State University (PLASU) in Bokkos is another budget-friendly institution, with school fees around ₦40,000 per session for indigenes and ₦90,000 for non-indigenes. Returning students pay even less, making it one of the cheapest state universities in Nigeria. PLASU offers programs in agriculture, natural sciences, and management sciences. The school is gradually growing in reputation, offering a peaceful learning environment at a fraction of the cost of bigger universities. 7. University of Calabar (UNICAL)

The school fees for fresh students range between ₦59,850 and ₦63,850, while returning students pay ₦44,350 to ₦48,350. Final-year students pay slightly more due to additional costs, but it’s still very reasonable. UNICAL is known for its strong medical, law, and arts programs, making it a great choice for students who want quality education without the high fees. 8. Kebbi State University (KSUSTA)

The school fees of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA) range from ₦33,500 to ₦84,000 for fresh students and ₦28,500 for returning students. The university focuses on science and technology programs, offering affordable education in fields like engineering, agriculture, and computer science. 9. Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU)

AKSU school fees for fresh students range between ₦93,000 for indigenes and ₦123,100 for non-indigenes. Returning students pay ₦53,100 for indigenes and ₦73,100 for non-indigenes. The university offers programs in sciences, agriculture, and social sciences, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious students. 10. University of Ibadan (UI)

UI is Nigeria’s oldest and most respected university, offering world-class education at a relatively affordable price. Undergraduate school fees range from about ₦34,300 to ₦36,800, depending on the faculty or course of study. Despite the low fees, the institution consistently ranks high in academic excellence, research output, and graduate employability, making it a smart and cost-effective choice for students across Nigeria.