8 food items Nigerians can’t bring to Canada or the UK

If you're traveling to Canada or the UK, you may be tempted to bring along some of your favourite foods, but think twice! They might be banned.

Canada and UK have strict regulations on food imports to protect public health, agriculture, and the environment. Here’s a list of foods you can’t carry into both countries, along with the reasons for these restrictions.

1. Meat and Meat Products

Banned in: Canada & UK Fresh, dried, smoked, or cured meats

Sausages, bacon, ham, jerky, and biltong

Meat-based soups, stews, and broths

Homemade or unpackaged meat products

These restrictions prevent the spread of animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and African swine fever. However, some commercially packaged and sealed meat products may be allowed if they meet strict guidelines.

2. Dairy Products

Banned in: Canada & UK Fresh milk and cream

Cheese (unless from specific approved countries)

Butter and yogurt

Ice cream

Dairy restrictions aim to prevent contamination and the spread of diseases like bovine tuberculosis. Hard cheeses (e.g., Parmesan) and powdered milk from certain countries may be permitted.

3. Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Banned in: Canada & UK Fresh apples, oranges, bananas, and berries

Leafy greens, root vegetables, and herbs

Cut or prepared fruits and vegetables

These items can carry invasive pests and plant diseases that threaten local agriculture. Some dried or processed fruits and vegetables (like raisins or canned goods) are allowed.

4. Fish and Seafood

Banned in: Canada & UK (with restrictions) Fresh or frozen fish (without certification)

Shellfish, shrimp, lobster, and crabs

Smoked or cured fish (depends on the source)

This is to prevent contamination from marine toxins, bacteria, and diseases. However, some processed and canned seafood products may be allowed if they meet health regulations.

5. Eggs and Egg Products

Banned in: Canada & UK Raw or fresh eggs

Egg-based products (mayonnaise, custards, homemade baked goods)

This is due to a risk of salmonella contamination and bird flu transmission but some commercially processed egg products may be allowed.

6. Honey and Other Bee Products

Banned in: Canada & UK Raw honey

Royal jelly

Bee pollen and comb honey

Honey can carry bacteria and diseases that affect local bee populations but processed honey from approved countries may be allowed in small quantities.

7. Nuts and Seeds

Banned in: Canada & UK (with restrictions) Raw peanuts, almonds, cashews, and walnuts

Sunflower seeds and other raw seeds

Unroasted or unprocessed nuts

This is due to a risk of pest infestation and agricultural diseases but roasted, salted, or processed nuts and seeds may be permitted.

8. Homemade or Unlabeled Foods

Banned in: Canada & UK Homemade cooked meals

Unlabeled snacks and processed foods

Opened or repackaged food items

Health and safety concerns due to lack of proper labeling and inspection, but factory-sealed, clearly labeled food items from recognized brands may be allowed.