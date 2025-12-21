The Night Lagos Won’t Sleep: Quickteller’s InsomniaQ Debut Drops a Blockbuster Lineup

#FeaturedPost

Quickteller has sent waves through Nigeria’s entertainment and culture scene with the unveiling of an all-star line-up for the maiden edition of InsomniaQ, instantly positioning the event as one of the most anticipated nightlife experiences of the season. For music lovers, culture seekers, and nightlife enthusiasts alike, InsomniaQ is shaping up to be far more than a debut, it is emerging as a cultural experience in the making.

Leading the excitement is Made Kuti, whose sound bridges Afrobeat legacy with modern expression. Renowned for his commanding stage presence and his band’s masterful blend of horns, drums, and rhythm, Made Kuti and his band are set to lay down a sonic foundation that will guide the night from its first pulse to its final lingering note. His involvement alone signals that this is an event committed to depth, not noise, not hype, but artistry.

Patoranking, one of Africa’s most recognisable global voices, will bring his signature fusion of dancehall, reggae, and Afrofusion to the stage, the type of music that resonates across continents and generations. Niniola, the undisputed queen of Afro-House and a born showstopper, is poised to electrify the night with bold vocals, pulsating rhythms, and irresistible dance energy.

Dr Sid, whose catalogue of hits forms a nostalgic backbone for many music fans, will add a vibrant blend of old-school delight and polished showmanship. Brymo, the enigmatic musical storyteller, will offer a soul-gripping, thought-provoking set that invites the audience to not just listen but feel. And with the powerful harmonies of Loud Urban Choir and the dynamic, genre-fluid magic of Alternate Sound, InsomniaQ promises a series of moments where music becomes communal, almost spiritual.

But what is a night like this without the DJs who make sunrise feel too near? Quickteller is unleashing DJ Xray, DJ Toh Bhad, and Maze Xtreme, each ready to take the audience on an exhilarating musical expedition. These are DJs known not just for mixing music but for shaping atmosphere, whether it’s a nostalgic rhythm that hits unexpectedly or a brand-new anthem that sets the crowd off.

With its line-up now revealed and anticipation building steadily, InsomniaQ is inviting the public to attend and become part of a story at its very beginning. The inaugural edition holds the promise of becoming iconic, setting the tone for what could be a defining fixture in Nigeria’s entertainment calendar.

In a city that never truly sleeps, InsomniaQ is about to give Lagos one more reason to stay awake!

To join the waitlist, visit: http://insomniaq.quickteller.com/ and follow Quickteller on social media channels for real-time updates on InsomniaQ @Quickteller ( Facebook & X/Twitter ), and @ quicktellerng (Instagram).

