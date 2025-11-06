Spotify has just made listening to music even more personal. The streaming platform has introduced a new feature called Weekly Listening Stats, which lets users see their top artists, top songs, and standout music moments each week. This update arrives as part of Spotify’s continued effort to keep listeners more connected to their music habits, and for Nigerian users, it’s one that could make streaming even more exciting.

What’s New in Spotify’s Weekly Listening Stats

Spotify’s new Listening Stats feature is available to both free and Premium users in over 60 countries. It lets you view your most-played songs, top artists, and even “fan moments” or “new discoveries” from the past week. The feature can be found by tapping your profile picture in the Spotify app, then selecting Listening Stats.

From there, users can easily view, download, or share their weekly summaries on social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, or even directly through Spotify’s own in-app sharing tool. Unlike Spotify Wrapped, which gives you a once-a-year summary, this new tool lets you enjoy mini recaps every week.

Why This Matters for Nigerian Users

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing music audiences on Spotify. From Afrobeats to Amapiano and Afro-fusion , Nigerians stream millions of songs every day. The new Weekly Listening Stats will see users share their music taste, post playlists on X (Twitter), and create collaborative party mixes.

Spotify Now Allows You See Weekly Listening Stats

With this update, fans can now share their current music obsessions weekly, rather than wait until December for Spotify Wrapped. Nigeria is one of Spotify’s most vibrant streaming markets. In 2022, Nigeria ranked second globally in Spotify streams, according to BusinessDay . And also, Nollywood Reporter also noted that by the end of 2024, music streams from Nigeria had surged by 96%, reaching 2.54 billion, with Afrobeats driving the country’s rise into the top 25 global streaming markets.

It creates more opportunities for local users to connect with artists like Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Tems, and Omah Lay on a personal level through data that reflects their actual habits.

How to Use Spotify’s Weekly Stats

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve updated your app, here’s how to find your new stats: Open the Spotify app, then tap your profile picture. Select Listening Stats. Scroll through your top songs, artists, and music moments. Tap Share to post your weekly summary on WhatsApp, Instagram, or your Spotify messages. It’s simple, visual, and share-friendly, a reminder that music streaming has evolved into a more social and interactive experience.

Will This Replace Spotify Wrapped?

Not exactly. Spotify Wrapped isn’t going anywhere. The annual music summary, which has become an online cultural event, will still arrive in December. But this new feature gives users regular insights throughout the year. On one hand, Weekly Listening Stats lets you stay engaged with your playlists more often. On the other, it might reduce the surprise factor that comes with Wrapped’s yearly reveal.

It’s a short sentence, but it captures the excitement perfectly, that mix of curiosity and pride that comes with seeing your top artists and songs on display. For many, it’s now becoming a weekly ritual to check, screenshot, and share their stats like a badge of honour. RELATED: You Can Now Send DMs on Spotify: Here’s How the New Feature Works

A More Personal Way to Enjoy Music

ADVERTISEMENT