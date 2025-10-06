Odumodublvck's new album 'The Industry Machine' is perhaps the most hyped and anticipated in the past 24 months.



His status as Nigerian hip hop's leading protagonist means that Odumodublvck doubled down on the chest thumping that rocketed him to the top.

Ahead of the album, he released a 19-track build-up project he called 'The Machine Is Coming'. He got into a major beef with rapper Blaqbonez and veteran A-Q. He registered himself on the consciousness of listeners with his acclaimed campus tour, logged multiple guest verses, released a viral freestyle, and released three singles.



Such is the hype that surrounded the anticipated album released on October 9, 2025. The 22-track project was released on a Monday as opposed to a Friday, which is largely the norm, because as he has tirelessly reiterated via his social media posts, The Machine doesn't play by the rules.



Finally out, Odumodublvck's 'Industry Machine' is a declaration of his status as the disruptor who stepped into the Nigerian mainstream with aplomb and a determination to win at all costs. Not just for himself, but for his crew - The Antiworld Gangstars, his city, Abuja, and hip hop, whose flag he flies at the summit of Nigerian mainstream.

Odumodublvck makes his point across 23 tracks with a long list of star-studded guest appearances that underscore his access, range, and competitiveness.



Choosing the top 10 tracks from 23 is not an easy one because Odumodublvck leaves us spoiled for choice. From tingling Highlife melodies, chest-thumping hip hop anthems, genre-bending fusions, and party-starting anthems, 'Industry Machine' comes bearing gifts.

Nevertheless, I have spent the last 4 hours listening to the album on repeat, and I like to think I can now identify the top 10 strongest songs on the album. These songs have impressed me with Odumodublvck's talent and range. I think they will also exert similar feelings in you.

1. Industry Machine

Of course, no other song trumps the goodness that's the opener, whose melodies were already stuck in the minds of listeners months before its release. This Highlife fusion is a declaration of Odumodublvck's status as the one who came, saw, and conquered.

2. Groving featuring Davido and Seyi Kuti

Odumodublvck enters the world of Highlife with groovy production and sweet melodies. He brings along Afrobeats' iconic hitmaker, Davido, who swerves on the track, and Afrobeat maestro Seun Kuti, who lays some bars to make the track a proper groove.

3. Tifanny featuring Psycho YP

He calls on one of Nigeria's coolest rappers, Psycho YP, to craft a sensational Trap song. Odumodublvck delivers the Nigerian spice while YP's westernised flows elevate the song.

4. Big Time featuring Wizkid

On the Swing record, Odumodublvck gets Wizkid's best verse of 2025 yet as the Grammy winner ran away with the track with a shape-shifting delivery, which shows how he has managed to stay at the summit for 15 years.

5. Ejor featuring Smada & Ayo Maff

Fast-rising stars Ayo Maff and Smada made the Gen contingent they represent proud with swaggering delivery that sits comfortably on an Afroswing production.

6. If You Like Gym featuring Mode 9

The viral freestyle received a stellar verse from Nigerian hip hop great Mode Nine, who co-signs Odumodublvck's mission to shape Nigerian hip hop legacy.

7. Unaware featuring Pa Salieu

Odumodublvck thrives in adversity, so there was hardly any chance that he wouldn't send messages to his ops on his album. He takes shots with clear precision on the thumping rap track next to UK rapper Pa Salieu, who matches his energy.

8. Candy Music

On the album, Odumodublvck declares himself "The new 50 Cent," so no surprise that he makes a track he calls 'Candy Music'. The melodic rap track sees him straddle the worlds of hard-hitting rap flows and charming melodies that show he's both a fighter and a lover.

9. Vinicius

Odumodublvck continues his trend of naming songs after footballers. Brazilian and Real Madrid star Vinicius has a song named after him with Odumodublvck adding some extra details, making it the 7th track on the album.



He brings his energetic flow into Konto music territory on a track where he praises his woman's beauty and shares his desires in a typical fashion that leaves little to the imagination.

10. Adenuga featuring Antiworld Gangsters & Skepta

