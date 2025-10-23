Ruger Expresses Worry for Nigerians Travelling Home in December Amid Kidnappings

Nigerian singer Ruger has voiced his concern for Nigerians flocking home from overseas in December, citing the rampant cases of kidnapping in the federation.

Taking to X on October 22, 2025, he wrote, “I’m scared for people this December. Kidnapping has become a full-time business in some parts of Nigeria, and it’s only gonna get worse this festive season. People will travel back to their villages from abroad and from many other places in Nigeria. These bastards will strike hard."

December, or ‘Detty December’ as it’s fondly called, is typically a peak travel month in Nigeria, as many citizens living abroad or in other parts of the country return home for celebrations, family reunions, and holidays. Ruger’s post highlights how returning travellers may become easy targets, especially given the increasingly organised nature of kidnapping networks.

Nigerians lament the insecurity in the country.

His message immediately triggered a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians echoing his fears and sharing their own experiences.

You are very right. Here in edo the kidnapping has gottten worst to the point last week here bricklayers were kidnapped at the site they were working. It might sound funny but I’m very angry. They no longer care if you are Rich or not. As long as you are human, they take you

And they are armed oooo.Who is their supplier or is gun now legalized and I didn't know?

It's happening everywhere, FG is doing absolutely nothing. Which is very suspicious.

It’s happening in kogi as we speak 😔

I love it when I see people like Ruger who has made it in LIFE. Still speak for the voiceless... It's only shows one thing; We're human before anything sub.

Rising insecurity in Nigeria

According to reports, kidnapping-for-ransom incidents have surged across multiple states in 2025, with criminal groups targeting both wealthy and working-class individuals. The menace, which was once more common in remote areas, has now spread to urban centres and highways, making travel increasingly unsafe.

In the past year, 4,722 people were kidnapped across Nigeria and N2.56 billion (approximately US$1.66 million) was paid in ransom.

The North West bore the brunt of the attacks, accounting for over 60% of all recorded cases nationwide. Schools, highways, and even suburban communities are no longer safe havens. In one high-profile incident in March 2024, at least 87 people were kidnapped in a single day in Kaduna State.

The growing frustration and fear among Nigerians underscore how the nation’s security situation not only threatens lives but also impacts decisions on travel, residence, and personal safety within the country.

