Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed the inspiration behind the title of his new album 'No Sign of Weakness.'

Speaking in a video posted on Instagram via NSWTV, Burna explained that he drew inspiration for the album title from personal experience.

While not going into detail, the Grammy-winning singer said that he has shown no sign of weakness despite having the most reason not to exist anymore.

He added that he wishes people coming after him would exhibit exactly what the title of his upcoming album embodies.

Burna Boy said personal experience inspired his new album title, No Sign of Weakness.

"I have had the most reasons to not exist anymore, but I have shown no sign of weakness. That’s what this album is saying; through everything, no sign of weakness will be shown. That is what I want everyone coming after me to do, show no sign of weakness," he said.

'No Sign of Weakness', which is scheduled to be released via Atlantic Records, Spaceship, and Bad Habit, is Burna's eighth studio album.

Last month, the singer released ‘Tatata’, a track from ‘No Sign of Weakness,’ featuring Travis Scott.

Burna gained fame after releasing ‘Like to Party’, the lead single from his debut album ‘L.I.F.E’ in 2013. He has since followed that album with ‘On a Spaceship’ (2015), ‘Outside’ (2018), ‘African Giant’ (2019), ‘Twice As Tall‘ (2020), ‘Love, Damini‘ (2022) and ‘I Told Them‘ (2023).