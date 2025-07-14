Born in New Zealand to an Australian bikini model mother and a New Zealand singer father of Māori descent, Bennett moved to Australia as an infant and later built his career across both countries and internationally.
Jonathan Manu Bennett (born October 10, 1969) is an Australian-New Zealand actor primarily known for portraying characters in epic fantasy works, such as Crixus in the TV series Spartacus, Allanon in The Shannara Chronicles, Slade Wilson / Deathstroke in Arrow, and Azog the Defiler in The Hobbit trilogy.
His breakout role as Crixus in Spartacus brought him international recognition, with his battle cry "Shall We Begin!" first bringing Manu Bennett's voice & acting career to international attention.
Manu Bennett's Major Television Roles
Spartacus Franchise (2010-2013)
Genre: History/war
No of seasons/episodes: 3 seasons, 39 episodes, and a prequel mini-series,
Where to Watch: Netflix
Bennett's most acclaimed television work came in the Spartacus series, where he portrayed Crixus, a Gallic gladiator who becomes a key figure in the slave rebellion. His performance spanned multiple seasons and spin-offs:
Spartacus: Blood and Sand (2010) - Regular cast member
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011) - Prequel miniseries
Spartacus: Vengeance (2012) - Regular cast member
Spartacus: War of the Damned (2013) - Regular cast member
Bennett's role was particularly crucial during the series' transition period. When the show lost lead actor Andy Whitfield to cancer, Bennett's pivotal role, transitioning from Spartacus' nemesis to a slave rebel leader, was credited for maintaining the show's momentum and quality.
Arrow (2013-2019)
Genre: Superhero
No of Season/episodes: 8 Seasons, 170 episodes
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Bennett joined The CW's superhero series Arrow as Slade Wilson, also known as Deathstroke.
The CW's Green Arrow-inspired drama "Arrow" has found its Slade Wilson, casting "Spartacus" actor Manu Bennett as the man under the mask of Deathstroke the Terminator.
His portrayal of the complex character spanned multiple seasons, featuring both as an ally and antagonist to Oliver Queen.
Bennett's performance style in Arrow differed significantly from his Spartacus work. Everything Crixus was doing was arms out, spread giant sweeps, swipes with his sword. Spartacus was kind of like playing classical music, and Arrow is more like pop music.
The Shannara Chronicles (2016-2017)
Genre: Action/Fantasy
No of seasons/episodes: 2 seasons, 20 episodes
Where to watch: Prime Video
Bennett starred as Allanon, a druid warrior, in MTV's fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles, based on Terry Brooks' novels.
This role further cemented his reputation as a go-to actor for fantasy television.
Other Notable TV Work
Paradise Beach - Australian soap opera (early career)
The Summit - CBS competition series (host/narrator role)
Shortland Street - New Zealand medical drama (guest appearances)
Film Career
The Hobbit Trilogy (2012-2014)
Genre: Fantasy
Running time: 2h 49m
Where to watch: Prime Video
Bennett's most high-profile film work was his motion-capture performance as Azog the Defiler in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy:
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies (2014)
As the primary antagonist orc, Bennett brought physicality and menace to the CGI character through motion capture technology, working closely with WETA Digital to create the imposing villain.
Action and Genre Films
Bennett has appeared in numerous action and genre films throughout his career:
30 Days of Night (2007) - Horror film
The Marine (2006) - Action film with John Cena
Death Race 2050 (2017) - Dystopian action film
Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage (2014) - Fantasy adventure
Housos vs. Authority (2012) - Australian comedy
The Condemned (2007) - Action thriller
Azimuth (2017) - Science fiction
Independent and International Films
Muru (2022) - New Zealand drama about the 2007 Tūhoe raids
Blinder (2013) - Australian drama
Sinbad and the Minotaur (2011) - Fantasy adventure
The Tattooist (2007) - Horror film set in Singapore
Early Career and Television Appearances
Bennett's professional acting career began in 1993, with early work including:
Hercules: The Legendary Journeys - Guest appearances
Xena: Warrior Princess - Multiple guest roles
Young Hercules - Recurring character
Crash Palace - New Zealand series
Mercy Peak - New Zealand medical drama
Recent and upcoming projects
Bennett continues to work in both television and film. Recent projects include appearances in various independent films and television series, with his most recent high-profile work being his involvement in CBS's competition series The Summit.
Career characteristics and acting style
Bennett is known for his physical presence and ability to portray complex antagonists and anti-heroes.
His background in martial arts and physical training has made him particularly effective in action roles. He often brings depth to villain characters, making them compelling rather than one-dimensional.
His career has been marked by a preference for genre work, particularly fantasy and action projects. Bennett's distinctive voice and commanding screen presence have made him a favourite among fans of genre television and film.
International Recognition
While Bennett began his career in New Zealand and Australian productions, his work in Spartacus, Arrow, and The Hobbit trilogy brought him international recognition.
He has become a popular figure at fan conventions and maintains an active relationship with his international fan base.
Legacy and Impact
Manu Bennett's career represents a successful transition from regional television to international genre entertainment.
His portrayal of Crixus in Spartacus remains his most acclaimed work, while his role as Deathstroke in Arrow introduced him to a new generation of superhero fans.
His work in The Hobbit trilogy demonstrated his versatility in bringing motion-capture characters to life.
Bennett's career trajectory illustrates the global reach of genre television and the opportunities available to actors willing to embrace physically demanding and character-driven roles in fantasy and action entertainment.
