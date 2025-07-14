Born in New Zealand to an Australian bikini model mother and a New Zealand singer father of Māori descent, Bennett moved to Australia as an infant and later built his career across both countries and internationally. Jonathan Manu Bennett (born October 10, 1969) is an Australian-New Zealand actor primarily known for portraying characters in epic fantasy works, such as Crixus in the TV series Spartacus, Allanon in The Shannara Chronicles, Slade Wilson / Deathstroke in Arrow, and Azog the Defiler in The Hobbit trilogy. His breakout role as Crixus in Spartacus brought him international recognition, with his battle cry "Shall We Begin!" first bringing Manu Bennett's voice & acting career to international attention.



Manu Bennett's Major Television Roles Spartacus Franchise (2010-2013)

Genre: History/war

No of seasons/episodes: 3 seasons, 39 episodes, and a prequel mini-series,

Where to Watch: Netflix



Bennett's most acclaimed television work came in the Spartacus series, where he portrayed Crixus, a Gallic gladiator who becomes a key figure in the slave rebellion. His performance spanned multiple seasons and spin-offs: Spartacus: Blood and Sand (2010) - Regular cast member

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (2011) - Prequel miniseries

Spartacus: Vengeance (2012) - Regular cast member

Spartacus: War of the Damned (2013) - Regular cast member Bennett's role was particularly crucial during the series' transition period. When the show lost lead actor Andy Whitfield to cancer, Bennett's pivotal role, transitioning from Spartacus' nemesis to a slave rebel leader, was credited for maintaining the show's momentum and quality.



Arrow (2013-2019)

Genre: Superhero

No of Season/episodes: 8 Seasons, 170 episodes

Where to Watch: Prime Video



Bennett joined The CW's superhero series Arrow as Slade Wilson, also known as Deathstroke. The CW's Green Arrow-inspired drama "Arrow" has found its Slade Wilson, casting "Spartacus" actor Manu Bennett as the man under the mask of Deathstroke the Terminator. His portrayal of the complex character spanned multiple seasons, featuring both as an ally and antagonist to Oliver Queen. Bennett's performance style in Arrow differed significantly from his Spartacus work. Everything Crixus was doing was arms out, spread giant sweeps, swipes with his sword. Spartacus was kind of like playing classical music, and Arrow is more like pop music.



The Shannara Chronicles (2016-2017) Genre: Action/Fantasy

No of seasons/episodes: 2 seasons, 20 episodes

Where to watch: Prime Video



Bennett starred as Allanon, a druid warrior, in MTV's fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles, based on Terry Brooks' novels. This role further cemented his reputation as a go-to actor for fantasy television.



Other Notable TV Work Paradise Beach - Australian soap opera (early career)

The Summit - CBS competition series (host/narrator role)

Shortland Street - New Zealand medical drama (guest appearances) Film Career The Hobbit Trilogy (2012-2014) Genre: Fantasy

Running time: 2h 49m

Where to watch: Prime Video



Bennett's most high-profile film work was his motion-capture performance as Azog the Defiler in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies (2014) As the primary antagonist orc, Bennett brought physicality and menace to the CGI character through motion capture technology, working closely with WETA Digital to create the imposing villain.



Action and Genre Films Bennett has appeared in numerous action and genre films throughout his career: 30 Days of Night (2007) - Horror film

The Marine (2006) - Action film with John Cena

Death Race 2050 (2017) - Dystopian action film

Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage (2014) - Fantasy adventure

Housos vs. Authority (2012) - Australian comedy

The Condemned (2007) - Action thriller

Azimuth (2017) - Science fiction

Independent and International Films Muru (2022) - New Zealand drama about the 2007 Tūhoe raids

Blinder (2013) - Australian drama

Sinbad and the Minotaur (2011) - Fantasy adventure

The Tattooist (2007) - Horror film set in Singapore Early Career and Television Appearances Bennett's professional acting career began in 1993, with early work including: Hercules: The Legendary Journeys - Guest appearances

Xena: Warrior Princess - Multiple guest roles

Young Hercules - Recurring character

Crash Palace - New Zealand series

Mercy Peak - New Zealand medical drama