Advertisement

Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Nollywood Movie With ₦711.5m Box Office

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 15:50 - 06 January 2026
Toyin Abraham’s ‘Oversabi Aunty’ Hits ₦711.5m
Oversabi Aunty has grossed ₦711.5 million at the box office in just 18 days, placing Toyin Abraham’s latest film among Nollywood’s top four highest-grossing movies.
Advertisement

Toyin Abraham’s comedy film Oversabi Aunty has smashed the box office in record time. The movie grossed ₦711.5 million in 18 days after its theatrical release. With this performance, Oversabi Aunty now ranks among the top four highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time in West Africa. 

The feat marks another major milestone for the actress-filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, who served as the movie’s writer, producer, and director. It also strengthens her position as one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful filmmakers. 

Advertisement

A Fast-Rising Box Office Success

toyin-abraham-oversabi-aunty
Toyin Abraham

According to figures released by the distributors, Oversabi Aunty crossed the ₦700 million mark before the end of its third week in cinemas. The film’s climb into the top-four ranking reflects both strong opening-week attendance and sustained viewer turnout across major cinema locations.


As of late 2025, Nollywood’s domestic box office has been dominated by titles such as Everybody Loves Jenifa and A Tribe Called Judah, both of which have earned over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office. Other long-standing hits include Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which have consistently ranked among Nollywood’s top earners.  


Beyond its earnings, the film’s run highlights continuing audience appetite for locally produced comedy films with relatable storylines and well-known cast members.

Read Also: Nollywood Mourns as Timini and Dakore Lose Their Dad 

Advertisement

What the Oversabi Aunty Film Is About

Oversabi Aunty explores the story of a well-meaning but overinvolved aunt whose constant interference leads to a series of humorous and chaotic situations. Combining humour with emotional undertones about family, boundaries and responsibility, the film draws on social experiences that many viewers easily identify with.

Brooks explained that “the origin of 'Oversabi Aunty' stems from a series of viral moments earlier this year, when Toyin was caught on camera multiple times at events surrounding her friend Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her marriage to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.”

The cast features Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele and other familiar faces, whose performances help drive the film’s comedic rhythm and audience appeal. The movie’s storytelling approach is light-hearted but grounded in everyday realities, which made it widely accepted among Nigerians.

The Online Buzz Contributed to the Cinema Turnout

@toyin_abraham She protects like armour and loves like fire. Even when the world drags her name, even when she gets it wrong, her heart never clocks out. She is strength with scars. She is Oversabi Aunty. #OversabiAunty coming to all cinemas nationwide Dec.18 Directed by @toyin_abraham Distributed by @filmoneng #OversabiAunty ♬ original sound - Toyin Abraham

Ahead of its December release, Oversabi Aunty had already built momentum on social media, where skits, short clips and meme-style references to the “oversabi” personality type gained traction among fans. 

That early buzz translated into strong publicity during its opening weekend, contributing significantly to turnout figures across cinemas.

Advertisement

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Is Betting On "Oversabi Aunty" to Dominate December 

Toyin Abraham Reacts to the Milestone

Reacting to the achievement, Toyin Abraham expressed appreciation to fans and cinema audiences who supported the project. 

The actress-producer, who has consistently maintained a strong presence in Nigerian cinema releases, found herself at a loss for words to describe her emotions perfectly.

The film’s success serves as a testament to Nollywood’s remarkable growth over time and also highlights the increasing influence of female-led productions in the industry’s commercial landscape.

With its continued run in cinemas, the film may still add to its earnings, particularly through extended holiday and weekend viewership windows

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Nollywood
Latest Videos
How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
Lifestyle
20.12.2025
How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
The Future of Fun, Redefined with Golf X
Business
06.01.2026
The Future of Fun, Redefined with Golf X
How Modern POS Systems are Driving Sales and Customer Loyalty for Nigerian Retailers
Business
06.01.2026
How Modern POS Systems are Driving Sales and Customer Loyalty for Nigerian Retailers
Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Nollywood Movie With ₦711.5m Box Office
Lifestyle
06.01.2026
Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Nollywood Movie With ₦711.5m Box Office
Bruno Mars’ New Album Is Finished: Here’s Why 2026 Could Be His Biggest Year Yet
Celebrities
06.01.2026
Bruno Mars’ New Album Is Finished: Here’s Why 2026 Could Be His Biggest Year Yet
Iconic Nollywood Movies Turning 10 in 2026
Movies
06.01.2026
Iconic Nollywood Movies Turning 10 in 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks Hint at a Refined Design — But Will It Be Enough?
Technology
06.01.2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks Hint at a Refined Design — But Will It Be Enough?