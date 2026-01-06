Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Nollywood Movie With ₦711.5m Box Office
Toyin Abraham’s comedy film Oversabi Aunty has smashed the box office in record time. The movie grossed ₦711.5 million in 18 days after its theatrical release. With this performance, Oversabi Aunty now ranks among the top four highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time in West Africa.
The feat marks another major milestone for the actress-filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, who served as the movie’s writer, producer, and director. It also strengthens her position as one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful filmmakers.
A Fast-Rising Box Office Success
According to figures released by the distributors, Oversabi Aunty crossed the ₦700 million mark before the end of its third week in cinemas. The film’s climb into the top-four ranking reflects both strong opening-week attendance and sustained viewer turnout across major cinema locations.
As of late 2025, Nollywood’s domestic box office has been dominated by titles such as Everybody Loves Jenifa and A Tribe Called Judah, both of which have earned over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office. Other long-standing hits include Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which have consistently ranked among Nollywood’s top earners.
Beyond its earnings, the film’s run highlights continuing audience appetite for locally produced comedy films with relatable storylines and well-known cast members.
What the Oversabi Aunty Film Is About
Oversabi Aunty explores the story of a well-meaning but overinvolved aunt whose constant interference leads to a series of humorous and chaotic situations. Combining humour with emotional undertones about family, boundaries and responsibility, the film draws on social experiences that many viewers easily identify with.
Brooks explained that “the origin of 'Oversabi Aunty' stems from a series of viral moments earlier this year, when Toyin was caught on camera multiple times at events surrounding her friend Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her marriage to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.”
The cast features Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele and other familiar faces, whose performances help drive the film’s comedic rhythm and audience appeal. The movie’s storytelling approach is light-hearted but grounded in everyday realities, which made it widely accepted among Nigerians.
The Online Buzz Contributed to the Cinema Turnout
@toyin_abraham She protects like armour and loves like fire. Even when the world drags her name, even when she gets it wrong, her heart never clocks out. She is strength with scars. She is Oversabi Aunty. #OversabiAunty coming to all cinemas nationwide Dec.18 Directed by @toyin_abraham Distributed by @filmoneng #OversabiAunty ♬ original sound - Toyin Abraham
Ahead of its December release, Oversabi Aunty had already built momentum on social media, where skits, short clips and meme-style references to the “oversabi” personality type gained traction among fans.
That early buzz translated into strong publicity during its opening weekend, contributing significantly to turnout figures across cinemas.
Toyin Abraham Reacts to the Milestone
Reacting to the achievement, Toyin Abraham expressed appreciation to fans and cinema audiences who supported the project.
The actress-producer, who has consistently maintained a strong presence in Nigerian cinema releases, found herself at a loss for words to describe her emotions perfectly.
The film’s success serves as a testament to Nollywood’s remarkable growth over time and also highlights the increasing influence of female-led productions in the industry’s commercial landscape.
With its continued run in cinemas, the film may still add to its earnings, particularly through extended holiday and weekend viewership windows
