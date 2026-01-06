Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Nollywood Movie With ₦711.5m Box Office

Oversabi Aunty has grossed ₦711.5 million at the box office in just 18 days, placing Toyin Abraham’s latest film among Nollywood’s top four highest-grossing movies.

Toyin Abraham’s comedy film Oversabi Aunty has smashed the box office in record time. The movie grossed ₦711.5 million in 18 days after its theatrical release. With this performance, Oversabi Aunty now ranks among the top four highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time in West Africa. The feat marks another major milestone for the actress-filmmaker, Toyin Abraham , who served as the movie’s writer, producer, and director. It also strengthens her position as one of Nollywood’s most commercially successful filmmakers.

A Fast-Rising Box Office Success

Toyin Abraham

According to figures released by the distributors, Oversabi Aunty crossed the ₦700 million mark before the end of its third week in cinemas. The film’s climb into the top-four ranking reflects both strong opening-week attendance and sustained viewer turnout across major cinema locations.

As of late 2025, Nollywood’s domestic box office has been dominated by titles such as Everybody Loves Jenifa and A Tribe Called Judah , both of which have earned over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office. Other long-standing hits include Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which have consistently ranked among Nollywood’s top earners.

Beyond its earnings, the film’s run highlights continuing audience appetite for locally produced comedy films with relatable storylines and well-known cast members.

What the Oversabi Aunty Film Is About

Oversabi Aunty explores the story of a well-meaning but overinvolved aunt whose constant interference leads to a series of humorous and chaotic situations. Combining humour with emotional undertones about family, boundaries and responsibility, the film draws on social experiences that many viewers easily identify with. Brooks explained that “the origin of 'Oversabi Aunty' stems from a series of viral moments earlier this year, when Toyin was caught on camera multiple times at events surrounding her friend Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her marriage to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.” The cast features Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele and other familiar faces, whose performances help drive the film’s comedic rhythm and audience appeal. The movie’s storytelling approach is light-hearted but grounded in everyday realities, which made it widely accepted among Nigerians.

The Online Buzz Contributed to the Cinema Turnout

Ahead of its December release, Oversabi Aunty had already built momentum on social media, where skits, short clips and meme-style references to the “oversabi” personality type gained traction among fans. That early buzz translated into strong publicity during its opening weekend, contributing significantly to turnout figures across cinemas.

Toyin Abraham Reacts to the Milestone