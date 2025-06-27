Who is Kemi Adetiba? Everything you need to know about her

Now, with her latest project To Kill a Monkey set to drop on Netflix, Adetiba is stepping into new territory, no Sola Sobowale, no familiar formula, just a fresh, thrilling reinvention. But how did she get here? And what makes her vision so compelling?

Kemi Adetiba isn’t just making films she’s rewriting the rules. With every project, she blends grit, style, and storytelling that dares to go bold. From The Wedding Party to King of Boys, she’s become one of Nollywood’s most electric voices, a director, writer, and showrunner who knows how to shake the table and keep us watching.

Early beginnings

Kemi Adetiba was born on January 8, 1980, in Lagos, Nigeria, to parents rooted in creative and technical professions, her father, Dele, was a broadcasting veteran, while her mother, Mayen, made history as both an actor-journalist and a pioneering civil engineer.

As the only daughter in her family, Kemi grew up with two brothers and was drawn to storytelling from a young age.

Education

Initially on track to follow a legal career, she earned an LLB from the University of Lagos and attended Nigerian Law School, but her passion for narrative led to filmmaking.

She later refined her craft at the New York Film Academy, gaining essential tools for her transition into visual storytelling .

Radio & television Career

Kemi began professionally as a radio presenter at Rhythm 93.7 FM, where she hosted popular shows like Soul’d Out and Sunday at the Seaside She later expanded into TV, notably on M-Net’s Studio 53, Temptation Nigeria, and anchored Maltina Dance All, becoming a familiar face across Nigerian screens.