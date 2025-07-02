What to watch on Showmax this July

A new month brings a fresh lineup of binge-worthy titles on Showmax, and this July, the streaming platform is rolling out an eclectic mix of gripping dramas, spine-tingling thrillers, moving love stories, and real-life mysteries.



Whether you’re looking for true crime, big-screen talent, or standout storytelling, here are some titles to add to your watchlist.



Buckle up for this gritty crime drama set in the 1970s American Southwest. Duster follows a bold getaway driver whose already dangerous life takes a wild turn when the FBI’s first Black female agent storms into town, determined to dismantle his criminal empire. From J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lost) and showrunner LaToya Morgan, the series stars Josh Holloway (Yellowstone, Lost) and Rachel Hilson (This Is Us), alongside Emmy winner Keith David, Greg Grunberg, and Corbin Bernsen. ALSO READ: Nollywood mourns as Kayode Peters, creator of ‘My Flatmates’ passes on The Institute (Season 1) Mondays from 14 July

Adapted from Stephen King's bestselling novel, The Institute follows 12-year-old genius Luke Ellis, who wakes up in a mysterious facility for children with extraordinary abilities. Meanwhile, ex-cop Tim Jamieson seeks peace in a nearby town until fate ties their stories together. Starring Joe Freeman, Ben Barnes (Shadow & Bone), and Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds), the series is helmed by Emmy-winning director Jack Bender (Game of Thrones, Lost).



The Abc Killer | Showmax Original | Binge from Tuesday, 22 July

In 1995, journalist Tamsen de Beer received a chilling phone call from a man claiming to be South Africa's most prolific serial killer. What followed were 38 murders and 40 rapes, all in broad daylight. The ABC Killer, directed by Jasyn Howes, dives into this disturbing real-life story with forensic precision. This is the director's second foray into 90s serial killer cases for Showmax, following the acclaimed Boetie Boer, which earned multiple SAFTA nominations. Matlock (Season 1) | Binge from Wednesday, 23 July Kathy Bates stars as the formidable Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a retired attorney who returns to law at a prestigious firm in her seventies. With wisdom, wit, and sharp instincts, she unravels the truth behind her daughter's death while solving complex legal cases. Created by Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin), Matlock has already been renewed for a second season.

Found (Season 2) | Returns Thursday, 31 July

Created by Nigerian-American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American), Found resumes its second season with deeper insights into Sir’s obsession with Gabi Mosely and her team, who work to locate society’s forgotten missing persons. Having broken records as NBC’s biggest launch on Peacock, Found has earned numerous accolades, including a NAMIC Vision Award, a Gracie Allen Award, and multiple Image Award nominations. MOVIES We Live In Time | Stream from Monday, 7 July

Oscar nominees Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star in this stirring, time-spanning romance that captures the quiet, intimate moments that shape a lifetime. Directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn), the film earned critical acclaim and IFTA nominations, including Best Director and Best International Actress. Here| Stream from Monday, 14 July

Reuniting Tom Hanks and Robin Wright with their Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, Here is a poetic drama set entirely in one room over multiple decades. This intimate portrait of memory and legacy is elevated by a star-studded cast including Paul Bettany, Michelle Dockery, and Kelly Reilly. Written by Oscar-winner Eric Roth (Dune, A Star is Born), Here is a quiet, meditative standout. Trap | Stream from Thursday, 24 July

Josh Hartnett stars in this twisted psychological thriller directed by genre master M. Night Shyamalan. A routine trip to a pop concert turns nightmarish as a father discovers a sinister trap unfolding around him. Expect suspense, tension, and a twist you won’t see coming. Rob Peace | Stream from Thursday, 31 July