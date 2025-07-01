Bimbo Manuel stars in ‘The Lost Days’, premiering July 11 on Prime Video 

Directed by Wingonia Ikpi in a quietly assured debut, The Lost Days is a restrained, emotionally rich portrait of a fractured family grappling with absence, grief, and the silences that calcify over time. At its core is a mystery: a woman returns home after years of distance, and then vanishes once more. The film follows Chisom, portrayed by renowned theatre director Ifeoma Fafunwa in her first on-screen acting role. Now in remission from lymphoma, Chisom returns to Abeokuta seeking reconciliation with the family she left behind.

But her sudden disappearance unsettles far more than memories; it forces her loved ones to confront the lingering wounds of abandonment and unspoken pain. Opposite Fafunwa is Bimbo Manuel, whose layered performance as Baba Kola, Chisom’s former lover, anchors the film with emotional complexity.

As a man caught between the life he built and the one he lost, Manuel brings his signature nuance and presence, reminding audiences why he remains one of Nigerian cinema’s most respected veterans.



Rounding out the cast are Cynthia Clarke as Chisom’s daughter Nkem, Baaj Adebule as Moses, and Durotimi Okutagidi as Kola. The ensemble delivers intimate, understated performances that echo the film’s central themes of unresolved grief and the weight of generational silence.