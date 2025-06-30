Joel Kachi Benson becomes first Nigerian Emmy Winner for Documentary

Nigerian filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson has carved his name into history as the first Nigerian to win an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary category at the 46th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.
His win is a landmark moment not just for his career, but for Nigerian documentary storytelling on the global stage.
The award-winning documentary, Madu, tells the compelling story of Anthony Madu, a young boy from Lagos whose barefoot pirouettes in the rain captivated the world in 2020.
At just 11 years old, a 44-second video of Anthony dancing ballet with grace and intensity in a rough, waterlogged neighbourhood went viral, amassing over 16 million views. That single clip became the springboard for a life-altering journey.
Directed by Matt Ogens and Joel Kachi Benson, Madu is more than just a viral moment preserved on screen; it’s a deeply human story of talent, resilience, and hope.
The film follows Anthony from the humble streets of Nigeria to the polished studios of the UK’s prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School, where he received a scholarship to pursue professional ballet training.
It documents his transition from obscurity to opportunity and the sacrifices that come with chasing a dream.
The feature-length documentary does not shy away from the emotional complexities of Anthony’s path: the pain of separation from family, the cultural shock of adjusting to a new life abroad, and the intense pressure to succeed in a foreign world.
Yet through all the turbulence, Anthony’s determination remains unshaken. He pushes forward, embodying the very spirit of perseverance the film seeks to celebrate.
Benson is known for his commitment to telling underrepresented African stories, brings a nuanced and empathetic lens to Madu.
His previous works, In Bakassi, which won Best Virtual Reality Story at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, and Daughters of Chibok, Nigeria’s first VR documentary, have consistently pushed the boundaries of immersive African storytelling.
With this Emmy win, Benson not only receives international recognition for his work but also elevates the global perception of African documentary filmmaking.
It serves as a powerful reminder that African stories, when told authentically and with heart, can resonate far beyond the continent.
As Anthony continues to chase his dream across continents, and Benson continues to champion real stories with depth and dignity, Madu stands as a shining example of what happens when talent meets opportunity, and when storytellers dare to follow the dance, even in the rain.
