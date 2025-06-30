Joel Kachi Benson becomes first Nigerian Emmy Winner for Documentary

Nigerian filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson has carved his name into history as the first Nigerian to win an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary category at the 46th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

His win is a landmark moment not just for his career, but for Nigerian documentary storytelling on the global stage.

The award-winning documentary, Madu, tells the compelling story of Anthony Madu, a young boy from Lagos whose barefoot pirouettes in the rain captivated the world in 2020.

At just 11 years old, a 44-second video of Anthony dancing ballet with grace and intensity in a rough, waterlogged neighbourhood went viral, amassing over 16 million views. That single clip became the springboard for a life-altering journey.