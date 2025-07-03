‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ officially announced

The long-anticipated sequel to the 2006 cultural phenomenon The Devil Wears Prada is officially in the works, and it’s bringing the original dream team back together. Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep returns as the iconic Miranda Priestly, with Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci also reprising their beloved roles. And in a tantalising twist, Sir Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Miranda’s husband, adding an intriguing new dynamic to the power-drenched fashion world.



The Devil returns Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a defining film of the 2000s, blending biting satire, high fashion, and unforgettable performances, the sequel promises to revisit the sharp, stylish universe of Runway magazine with a modern edge. While plot details are still under wraps, early reports suggest the film will explore the evolution of the fashion industry in the digital and post-pandemic age, with Miranda Priestly facing a dramatically changed landscape, both professionally and personally. Enter Kenneth Branagh, whose role as Miranda’s husband hints at a deeper exploration of the icy editor’s private life, perhaps revealing the woman behind the icy veneer.



Who's back Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, the imperious editor-in-chief whose one-liners and icy glares became instantly iconic.



Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs, whose journey from naive assistant to independent journalist made her a symbol of personal growth and self-worth.



Emily Blunt is back as the acerbic Emily Charlton, Miranda’s right-hand woman whose biting wit and stress-induced chaos were scene-stealing highlights.



Stanley Tucci returns as Nigel Kipling, the sharp-tongued yet warm-hearted fashion director and fan favourite.



A new power player The casting of Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s husband opens up narrative possibilities never explored in the original film. Known for his gravitas and ability to bring depth to complex characters, Branagh is expected to portray a figure with as much influence and mystery as Miranda herself, potentially a media mogul, political figure, or rival executive. Whether he will be a supportive partner or another challenge in Miranda’s high-stakes world remains to be seen.



