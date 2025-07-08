'Happy Metal': 5 Times Davido faced heavy backlash for his statements

Over the years, Davido has mastered the art of staying loud and visible, online and off. But with that visibility has come its fair share of controversy.



Whether it’s a cryptic post that fans think has cult undertones, a podcast quote that rubs Nigerians the wrong way, or simply hyping the wrong event at the wrong time, he’s had social media eating him up on more than one occasion. Is it poor timing? A PR blind spot? Or just the cost of being a superstar in the age of receipts and retweets? Whatever the reason, here are five moments Davido found himself at the centre of digital firestorms, and the internet didn’t let him forget it.

1. “Happy Metal” and the Cultism Allegations

Perhaps one of the most viral moments in 2024 was when Davido tweeted “Happy Metal” on July 7 coincidentally the same day members of the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) , popularly associated with the Black Axe confraternity, celebrate their founding anniversary. X (formerly Twitter) exploded with accusations. Many Nigerians interpreted the post as a subtle nod to the secret society, a move critics said was dangerous and irresponsible, especially for a public figure with Davido’s influence. “At this age? Davido, you’re now a married man with children… Cultism should be the least of your worries,” one X user wrote.

“Very foolish boy. Soon, you celebrities would become victims of this cult violence,” another tweeted bluntly. Despite fans defending him and others arguing it may have been a misunderstood statement, Davido never addressed the controversy directly, leaving even more room for speculation and disappointment.



2. Slamming Nigeria on a U.S. Podcast

In a 2020 interview on The Big Homies House podcast, Davido warned Black Americans against relocating to Nigeria, citing economic instability. “It’s not cool back home. The economy is in shambles,” he said. His comments didn’t sit well with many Nigerians, who accused him of selling out his country on foreign soil. Prominent political figures, including Joe Igbokwe of the APC and Bashir Ahmad, former aide to ex-President Buhari, lashed out. “My In-law Davido has made me sad… Nigeria made Davido. QED!!!” Igbokwe wrote.

“Selling out your country from foreign soil is so disappointing and unpatriotic,” Ahmad echoed. The backlash was swift, with many urging him to retract the statement. Once again, Davido remained silent, adding to the public's frustration.

3. Ignoring Nigerian Fans While Hyping a UK Show

In 2023, Davido took to X to share his excitement over performing at Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl event in the UK. While there’s nothing wrong with celebrating milestones, Nigerian fans felt snubbed, pointing out that Davido seemed more eager to perform abroad than to connect with his home audience. “So you’re hyped for UK shows but barely acknowledge your Nigerian shows? Make it make sense,” one user commented. The backlash reignited debates over Nigerian artists allegedly prioritising foreign recognition over local loyalty, with Davido’s name at the center.

4. Tinubu Photo and Political Backlash

During the 2023 election season, photos of Davido visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the rounds on social media.



Although Davido never officially endorsed a candidate, the visit sparked a wave of criticism from fans who believed he was aligning with a government many deemed responsible for worsening hardship in the country. Some accused him of performative activism, reminding him of his vocal support during the End SARS protests and questioning the consistency of his stance.

5. Silence Over Benue Killings, Solidarity with Kenya