Tacha Warned Over Excessive Plastic Surgery; BBNaija star responds 

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and influencer, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, is once again trending for the way she stylishly clapped back at a follower who warned her against “overdoing” cosmetic surgery.
The drama began when Tacha shared stunning new photos of herself on Instagram, flaunting her signature hourglass figure in a form-fitting outfit.
The post, which quickly racked up thousands of likes, drew both admiration and critique, but one comment in particular caught her attention.
An Instagram user, Ogechukwu Darlington, took to the comment section with an unsolicited warning:
“Body reconstruction is addictive. Pls know when to tone it down.”
Clearly unimpressed, Tacha didn’t let it slide. She replied in classic Tacha fashion:
“Make money, my love!! Na sapa dey talk.”
Her response, laced with sass and subtle mockery, implied that the comment was coming from a place of lack or jealousy, rather than genuine concern.
The slang “sapa,” popular Nigerian pidgin for extreme poverty or financial hardship, was her way of suggesting that the critic wouldn’t be complaining if she could also afford cosmetic enhancements.
As expected, the internet divided itself into two camps.
Some applauded Tacha for defending herself and maintaining agency over her body and choices.
Tacha & Cosmetic Surgery: What We Know
Tacha has never been shy about improving her looks. While she hasn’t publicly detailed the extent of her cosmetic procedures, fans have long speculated about possible enhancements, especially following her 2023 trip to the UK, where she shared images post-recovery with hashtags like #BodyByDesign and #NewMe.
She joins a growing list of Nigerian celebrities who are open, or at least unbothered, about the whispers around their surgical journeys.
In recent years, BBNaija alums like Khloe and Nina Ivy, and influencers like Blessing CEO, have spoken candidly about their work.
But Tacha’s brand has always been bold, unfiltered, and fiercely independent, and this latest exchange only reinforces her reputation as someone who says what she means, and means what she says.
