Tacha Warned Over Excessive Plastic Surgery; BBNaija star responds 

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and influencer, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, is once again trending for the way she stylishly clapped back at a follower who warned her against “overdoing” cosmetic surgery.

The drama began when Tacha shared stunning new photos of herself on Instagram, flaunting her signature hourglass figure in a form-fitting outfit.

The post, which quickly racked up thousands of likes, drew both admiration and critique, but one comment in particular caught her attention.

An Instagram user, Ogechukwu Darlington, took to the comment section with an unsolicited warning:

“Body reconstruction is addictive. Pls know when to tone it down.”

Clearly unimpressed, Tacha didn’t let it slide. She replied in classic Tacha fashion:

“Make money, my love!! Na sapa dey talk.”

Her response, laced with sass and subtle mockery, implied that the comment was coming from a place of lack or jealousy, rather than genuine concern.