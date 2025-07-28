Big Brother Naija (BBN) has firmly established itself as a pop culture phenomenon in Nigeria and across Africa.

Now in its 10th season , the show has become a platform not just for discovering fresh talent but also for showcasing entertainment, drama, and, of course, fashion. For the past seven seasons, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been the face of the show, hosting with unmatched charisma, confidence, and an undeniable sense of style that gets social media buzzing every year.

Each season, fans eagerly wait to see what he wears next, and this year, Ebuka and his longtime collaborator, designer Mai Atafo, delivered something truly special. Rather than simply dazzling with fabric and fit, the duo chose to honour Nigerian icons by drawing inspiration from legendary figures in arts, music, comedy, and politics.

The result was four powerful looks that became visual stories.

Ebuka's 4 Looks At BBN S.10 Launch

Look 1: Inspired By Nkem Owoh (Osuofia)

The first look was inspired by Nkem Owoh, the legendary Nigerian actor, comedian, and singer widely known by his beloved character name, Osuofia. Nkem Owoh became a household name through his hilarious roles in Nollywood and his comedic brilliance in Osuofia in London. With a career spanning decades, he’s considered one of Nigeria’s greatest comedic talents.

Look 2: Inspired By King Sunny Ade

The second outfit was inspired by the legendary King Sunny Ade (KSA), a Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who popularised juju music on the world stage . He is known for his glittering stage presence and his deeply rooted Yoruba sound. KSA is a music icon with a career that spans over 50 years.

Look 3: Inspired by Prince Nico Mbarga

For the second night of the launch, Ebuka stunned again in an outfit inspired by Prince Nico Mbarga, the man behind “Sweet Mother”, one of the best-selling songs by an African artist. The late Nigerian-Cameroonian highlife legend was popularly known for his hit single "Sweet Mother" , a song that has remained relevant to millions across generations.

Look 4: Inspired By Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh

The final look was a homage to Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, Nigeria’s first Minister of Finance. On January 15, during the 1966 Nigerian coup d’etat, Chief Okotie-Eboh, along with Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister (1960-1966), and other prominent leaders, were assassinated. Okotie-Eboh was responsible for the establishment of the Nigerian Central Bank and the country’s first national currency.

Who Designed All The Looks?

Behind each of these looks was none other than Mai Atafo, the renowned Nigerian designer known for his sharp tailoring and refined aesthetics. Mai Atafo launched his label, Mai Atafo Inspired, in 2010, and since then, he has built a name for himself dressing celebrities, grooms, and high-profile clients who value craftsmanship and elegance.