Nepo Babies: Nollywood actors & actresses who come from ‘money’

In recent years, the phrase “nepo baby”, short for “nepotism baby”, has found its way into the global entertainment lexicon, spotlighting children of the rich, powerful, or famous who have seamlessly slid into the spotlight. This past week, Nigerian X (formerly Twitter) was on fire with a debate that felt both hilarious and painfully accurate: Nepo babes vs Lapo babes.



What started as playful internet slang has quickly snowballed into a sharp commentary on class, access, and the entertainment industry’s not-so-hidden hierarchies. On one side: nepo babes, the children of the rich, famous, and powerful, who enter any industry with an automatic spotlight, professional mentors on speed dial, and a surname that practically signs the contract for them. On the other hand, Lapo babes, a cheeky nod to LAPO Microfinance Bank, is used to describe self-made, hustling women from modest backgrounds who are clawing their way up with zero generational cushion and plenty of grit. Let’s take a closer look at some of Nollywood’s most prominent nepo babies.



ALSO READ: 'To Kill a Monkey' is bold, bloody, and brilliant, until it trips on its own mask Temi Otedola

If the surname Otedola sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Temi is the youngest daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola. Before she ever stepped onto a film set, Temi was already building her personal brand as a fashion and lifestyle influencer, travelling the world, front row at fashion week, and documenting her luxe life through her blog JTO Fashion. But in 2020, she made her acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s Citation , playing the role of a university student standing up to sexual harassment.



While opinions were mixed about her performance, one thing was clear: doors were flung open. She’s since secured more acting roles and starred in Prime Video’s romantic drama The Man for the Job.



Her transition from billionaire’s daughter to screen darling may seem swift, but Temi insists she’s putting in the work. Her recent work, Miss Kanyin, is currently streaming on Prime Video.



READ THIS: Danica McKellar Movies and TV Shows: Key Performances Eyiyemi Afolayan

Another name making waves is Eyiyemi Afolayan, the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Kunle Afolayan. The Afolayan name is cinematic royalty in Nigeria, tracing back to Adeyemi Afolayan aka "Ade Love", a pioneer in Nigerian filmmaking.





Eyiyemi stepped into the spotlight with her debut in Anikulapo, directed by her father, a lavish, Yoruba-language Netflix Original steeped in mysticism and traditional lore.



While Eyiyemi brought a fresh face and quiet elegance to her role, many observers couldn’t help but point out the clear advantage: a direct line to one of Nollywood’s most revered directors. Her debut wasn't just cushioned, it was launched from a velvet runway.



Though still new to the screen, she’s poised to become a recurring presence in her father’s cinematic universe, and perhaps beyond. Her surname guarantees a foot in the door; time will tell how far her talent takes her.



ALSO READ: Canal+ finalises $3 billion takeover of MultiChoice Idia Aisien

Born July 4, 1991, in Lagos as the youngest of twelve siblings, Idia Aisien comes from a notably wealthy and cosmopolitan background.



Her father, Dr. Joe Aisien, was a champagne, wine, and spirits magnate in Nigeria, while her mother, Emmanuella Aisien, is a respected Cameroonian jeweller and philanthropist.



Growing up in a well-to-do family, Idia describes her parents as affectionate, grounded, and community‑oriented.



She and her siblings participated in charitable activities from a young age, visiting orphanages and helping disadvantaged kids. Her father was both entrepreneurial and kind-hearted; her mother led philanthropic efforts through the Lions Club in Nigeria.

Her breakout came in Nneka the Pretty Serpent, a reimagining of the 1994 cult classic. Playing the lead role, Idia was both praised and critiqued for her performance, with many questioning whether a less-connected actor would have been given the same opportunity.

Still, the film marked her official entry into Nollywood, one backed by marketing muscle, elite press access, and the gloss of old money.





She has since continued to make appearances in film and high fashion circles, blurring the line between celebrity and socialite.



READ: 'I’m Senior to Pete Edochie in Acting': Actor, Yemi Solade Clarence Peters (Honourable mention)

Clarence A Peters is a renowned Filmmaker