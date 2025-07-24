Canal+ finalises $3 billion takeover of MultiChoice

The deal, ratified by the South African Competition Tribunal, marks a historic inflexion point in the region’s media industry. With completion expected by October 8, 2025, Canal+ now commands a subscriber base of over 14.5 million across 50 African nations, solidifying its status as a dominant force in the global south’s audiovisual economy. “This represents a strategic turning point for our company,” remarked Maxime Saada, Chairman and CEO of Canal+. “Our ambition is to craft a unified, multilingual media ecosystem, merging Canal+’s French-language content with MultiChoice’s English and Portuguese offerings, while significantly scaling up investments in African storytelling.”

A subsidiary of the French conglomerate Vivendi SE, Canal+ initiated its acquisition strategy in 2020, gradually amassing a 45% stake through market manoeuvres before launching its final bid.



This full buyout not only extends the group’s footprint in emerging markets but also reinforces its capacity to contend with global streaming titans like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. As part of its commitment to South African regulatory frameworks, Canal+ has pledged a R26 billion (approximately $1.4 billion) investment over the next three years.



