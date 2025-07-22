Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ crosses ₦133.9 Million at the Nigerian box office

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the film was released globally on June 27 and has quickly become one of the most talked-about cinematic spectacles of the year. In Nigeria, it’s proving to be a crowd-puller.
Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, F1 has grossed ₦133.9 million in just three weeks, making it one of the top-performing international releases in Nigeria for 2025.
The film launched with a strong ₦56.5 million opening weekend and has maintained impressive momentum, even with competition from recent Nollywood heavy-hitters.
The story behind the speed
In F1, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 driver who returns to the track to mentor a young phenom and help a struggling team reclaim its former glory.
The film co-stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, with Lewis Hamilton serving as co-producer, bringing authenticity to the film’s high-octane world.
Shot during actual Grand Prix weekends, F1 blends behind-the-scenes racing drama with breathtaking real-world footage, giving audiences a visceral feel for the sport’s grit and glamour.
Global box office
With a reported production budget between $200–300 million, F1 has already grossed over $463 million globally, including $155 million from the U.S. and $307 million from international markets, buoyed by enthusiastic audiences across Europe, Asia, and now Africa.
These figures place F1 ahead of several past blockbusters, surpassing the global totals of A Star is Born ($436M), The Bourne Ultimatum ($442M), and John Wick: Chapter 4 ($447M). At this pace, F1 could accelerate toward the coveted billion-dollar club.
A hit with Nigerian audiences
In Nigeria, F1’s success underscores local audiences’ growing appetite for high-quality Hollywood storytelling that combines emotional resonance with large-scale spectacle.
Whether drawn by Pitt’s star power, the pulse of Formula 1, or the film’s cinematic scale, moviegoers have flocked to see F1 on the big screen.
As it continues to dominate box offices both at home and abroad, F1 proves that a compelling story, world-class talent, and immersive filmmaking still make for a winning combination.
