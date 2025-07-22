Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ crosses ₦133.9 Million at the Nigerian box office

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the film was released globally on June 27 and has quickly become one of the most talked-about cinematic spectacles of the year. In Nigeria, it’s proving to be a crowd-puller.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, F1 has grossed ₦133.9 million in just three weeks, making it one of the top-performing international releases in Nigeria for 2025.

The film launched with a strong ₦56.5 million opening weekend and has maintained impressive momentum, even with competition from recent Nollywood heavy-hitters.