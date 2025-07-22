Ryan Coogler’s Sinners closes out theatrical run in West Africa with ₦775 Million

According to official data from the Nigeria Box Office, the supernatural crime drama now holds the title of the fifth highest-grossing film in the region’s history, unadjusted for inflation.

Written, produced, and directed by Coogler ( Black Panther , Creed), Sinners made a powerful entrance in Nigerian cinemas earlier this year with a debut haul of ₦79.6 million, an early indicator of the film’s resonance with local audiences and a growing hunger for genre-driven storytelling that blends horror, crime, and high-concept drama.

Starring Michael B. Jordan in a riveting dual role as estranged twin brothers returning to their Mississippi hometown during the Great Depression, Sinners unfolds as a chilling confrontation with buried family secrets and supernatural dread.