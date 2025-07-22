Ryan Coogler’s Sinners closes out theatrical run in West Africa with ₦775 Million

According to official data from the Nigeria Box Office, the supernatural crime drama now holds the title of the fifth highest-grossing film in the region’s history, unadjusted for inflation.
Written, produced, and directed by Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), Sinners made a powerful entrance in Nigerian cinemas earlier this year with a debut haul of ₦79.6 million, an early indicator of the film’s resonance with local audiences and a growing hunger for genre-driven storytelling that blends horror, crime, and high-concept drama.
Starring Michael B. Jordan in a riveting dual role as estranged twin brothers returning to their Mississippi hometown during the Great Depression, Sinners unfolds as a chilling confrontation with buried family secrets and supernatural dread.
The film also features standout performances from Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and veteran actor Delroy Lindo.
Its extraordinary success in Nigeria and neighbouring markets underscores a rising enthusiasm for Hollywood thrillers that lean into mystery, suspense, and stylised visual storytelling.
With a global box office take of $365.7 million on a $90 million budget, Sinners has proven to be both a commercial powerhouse and a cultural moment. It now ranks as the fifth highest-grossing horror film of all time, behind It (2017), Jaws, It: Chapter Two, and The Exorcist.
Box Office Highlights
In Nigeria, Sinners now sits comfortably between Black Panther (₦818.1 million) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (₦750.2 million) in the all-time chart, while also securing the crown as the highest-grossing original film of the decade, outpacing a sea of reboots and sequels.
The film’s global ascent was swift. It crossed the $100 million mark within nine days, hit $200 million by its fourth weekend, and soared past $300 million in just six weeks, showcasing its broad appeal and storytelling muscle.
