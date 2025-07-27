The tenth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) premiered on Saturday night, marking a two-day opening weekend that will continue on Sunday.
With the theme ‘Ten Over Ten’, all the female housemates were unveiled, each bringing a unique personality, flair and drama to the reality TV show.
The 15 female housemates comprised lawyers, single mothers, therapists, self-proclaimed antagonists, and seductresses.
Below is a list of the female housemates unveiled on the show’s launch on Sunday.
1. Zita: The 24-year-old, during her unveiling, said her parents are unaware she joined the reality TV show. With her “no 100 per cent trust” policy, she is bringing fire and fierce independence to the house.
2. Mide: Mide has been described as one of the “prettiest faces” among the housemates, but she described herself as a “polished hustler”.
3. Doris: She describes herself as “very, very single and ready to mingle with a guy who is nice and has sense.”
4. Sultana: Sultana, who hails from Adamawa, values loyalty and close connections. She said she is not looking to betray anyone and is excited for pool parties and forming bonds without compromising her values.
5. Big SOSO: Hailing from Kaduna but based in the UK, Big SOSO is a lawyer who lives for warmth.
6. Dede: She proudly describes herself as an antagonist who “loves drama so much.” She made her mission clear: “I came to take it all. Watch out!”
7. Joanna: Joanna, 21, from Benue State, brings a mix of elegance and insight. Known for her love of kizomba and salsa, she’s also deeply introspective.
8. Isabella: She is a single mum from Rivers State. Isabella describes herself as “unapologetically a seductress.”
9. Ibifubara: The 27-year-old therapist from Rivers said she is not shy about her ambitions. “I don’t mind betraying anyone if it would land me the win.”
10. Tracy: A 27-year-old graduate trainee from Anambra, Tracy is hitting pause on pressure and play on pleasure. After years of battling comparisons, “She’s ready to break free, let loose, and have real fun.” Loyal in love, despite thinking “relationships are shams,” she’s bringing honesty, humour, and heart.
11: Ivatar: The 37-year-old is the oldest female contestant and a media mogul, mum, and self-described “main character” from Anambra.
12. Sabrina: Representing Edo State, Sabrina is royalty by blood and a boss by mindset. With a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics, she said she is on the reality TV show to represent every woman who’s ever been told she’s “too much.” And she’s doing it with style and purpose.
13. Gigi Jasmine: Raised in Lagos, 25-year-old Gigi Jasmine said she is a deep thinker with “big smoke for the fakes.”
14. Thelma Lawson: At 26, Thelma from Port Harcourt is a skincare boss who “calls a thing, a thing.” Owning every room she walks into, she’s loyal, bold, and stepping fully into her soft life era.
15. Imisi: The 23-year-old housemate who hails from Oyo State is a fashion-forward, no-filter personality with razor-sharp takes and comebacks.
This year’s winner will take home a staggering N150 million — the highest grand prize in the show’s history since its debut in 2006.
During the live show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced major twists for this year’s edition.
· The coveted HOH title will now be contested weekly on Sundays.
· Winners must defend their title against a challenger every Monday.
· A new weekly title awarded by fellow housemates to the most impactful player.
· Housemates will accumulate weekly earnings toward the N150m grand prize, making the stakes higher than ever.