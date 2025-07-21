Here’s how Nigerians are reacting to Kemi Adetiba’s new film, 'To Kill a Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba has done it again, and this time, it’s with a loaded, emotionally chaotic, cinematically rich piece titled To Kill a Monkey (TKAM). Since its release on Netflix, social media has been buzzing with reactions ranging from high praise for the performances and visuals to heated debates about the characters’ morality and the film’s storytelling choices. Love it or question it, TKAM has Nigeria talking and feeling a lot.

A masterclass in acting If there’s one thing everyone agrees on, it’s the acting. The film’s leads, William Benson (Efe), Bucci Franklin (Oboz), and Bimbo Akintola, have delivered what many are calling their strongest performances to date. “WilliamBenson: I call him the Denzel Washington of Nollywood,” wrote @omattutee. “You carried us through every emotion, an actor’s joy. Your talent is a gift that’ll keep giving.” Meanwhile, Bucci Franklin’s transformation, complete with a flawless Edo accent, had viewers stunned. “You guys let’s talk about Bucci, whose full name is Onyebuchi Franklin Odurukwe from Imo state… yet he was busy doing ‘lare’ ‘brotherly’ and all other stuff with the correct Edo accent, mannerisms, gestures… name it!” said @ELizabethFoloki. Even the characters people hated were so well-acted, they left a lasting impression. “Nah, Efe is too foolish,” tweeted @Meerah_de_vie. “You serve the head of your business partner on a platter to a competitor, and you think he’s going to trust you?”



READ THIS: Taylor Kinney Movies and TV Shows: Notable Performances

But let’s talk about the story… While many viewers are riding the high of TKAM’s emotional punch, not everyone is convinced the story holds up under scrutiny. “Good acting can only carry a story so far,” argued @TheBossMajor. “If the story isn’t airtight and compelling, it just becomes well-delivered fluff.” Still, others have embraced the film’s grey characters and messy narrative arcs. “My favourite thing about #TKAM is how all the characters are terrible people,” wrote @EfoghePriscy. “You can try to justify their choices and actions, but they’re just shitty human beings. I love that.” And then there’s the question of justice: did Efe really deserve to take the fall for everyone? “Why did Efe have to take all the blame in the end?” asked @solotoyobaby, “and everyone in his family now gets to enjoy the money they didn’t work for?” “I hate how Nosa and Ivie get to act self-righteous,” added @Lifeofmid3. “They clearly enjoyed the proceeds of Efe’s crimes.”



ALSO READ: 4 Nigerian celebrities who have opened up about their IVF journey

The Artistry: Music, cinematography, and vibes Beyond performance and plot, viewers are also raving about the technical brilliance of the film. The music, in particular, has people reaching for tissues. “The music in TKAM is perfect,” said @IfeakanduChisom. “This scene where Oboz apologises to Efe is too touching. I started crying before he started! Oboz is really just a child.” And the visuals? Lush. Rich. Expensive. Very Kemi Adetiba. “That project is not cheap,” tweeted @adenikeodubawo. “Grandma’s birthday, Susu and Jr’s birthday, set design, costume, hospital, Oriental Hotel, LASUTH, cars. And it’s been filmed around 21/22.”



ALSO READ: Looking for Love? Chimamanda says 'There are good men' but don’t settle

Kemi Adetiba: The blueprint If there’s one thing Nigerians will give Kemi Adetiba, it’s credit. With Wedding Party and King of Boys, she cemented her status as a cinematic pioneer. With To Kill a Monkey, she’s sending a clear reminder: “TKAM felt like her way of telling the others, ‘na me teach una this thing, you can’t do it better than me,’” said @iamdiadem. The AMVCA conversation It’s barely been out for a minute, but many viewers are already predicting TKAM will sweep the awards next year. “AMVCA should not bother renting hall next year,” joked @the_kemmy. “Except a better project comes along, they should send dispatch to deliver all the awards to the cast and crew of TKAM.”



READ THIS: Is fashion overshadowing film at the AMVCAs? Or just elevating it [Opinion]