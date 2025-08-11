ICYMI: BBNaija 10/10 - The feud between Bright Morgan and his social media handler

What began as an ordinary week in the BBNaija 10/10 house has now spiraled into one of the messiest scandals of the season, and it’s all playing out on social media. Since Friday, the official Instagram account of housemate Bright Morgan has been hijacked by someone determined to see him disqualified from the show.

The accusation? Sexual assault. The target? Mide, his current love interest inside the house.

The alleged assault, according to the account, took place while Mide and Bright were lying in bed together.

In a viral post, the handler claimed Bright inappropriately touched Mide’s breast and buttocks while she was asleep, branding him a “rapist” and declaring the act unacceptable. The post was accompanied by a clip of the pair cuddling.

However, many viewers have pointed out that in the footage, Mide appeared to be awake and conversing with Bright at the time, casting doubt on the handler’s narrative.

Friends to Lovers, and then Trouble The friction between Bright and his handler didn’t erupt overnight. For much of the game, Bright and Mide were seen as friendly but platonic.

That dynamic shifted dramatically after Thursday’s pool party, where the pair danced closely in the water, sparking speculation that romance was brewing.

Later, they were spotted sharing a bed, the moment that would later fuel the handler’s accusations.

So why the hostility? Bright entered the house making it clear he wasn’t looking for a romantic “ship,” stressing that he already had a partner outside.

The Handler Goes Off-Script Hours before posting the assault accusation, the account had already taken a swipe at Bright, accusing him of taking the “game too far.”

The handler also publicly mocked his finances, alleging that his girlfriend, identified in the post as an American woman named Ruth Diamond, had funded his entry into the show, even down to the clothes and boxers he wore.

“His American girlfriend is the one that bought everything our boss is wearing, down to his boxers… person wey don plan marriage this year. E no good like that nah,” the account wrote.

When the assault claims hit, the handler doubled down, also uploading a clip of Bright and Mide making out in the pool, describing him as a “very weak man” with “no self-control, no self-respect, no fear of God.”

The Mbata Family Responds Bright’s family wasted no time addressing the unfolding chaos. In a statement signed by the Mbata family, they distanced themselves from the handler’s posts and reaffirmed their full support for the actor.

“We wish to make it unequivocally clear that the family is neither aware of, nor in support of any malicious act or utterance currently being associated with him,” the statement read.

“The Mbata family remains unwaveringly committed to standing by their son and brother, Bright Morgan, in the face of any attempt to misrepresent or tarnish his image. Our support for him is absolute.”

Is the Girlfriend the Handler?

Fans have speculated that Bright’s girlfriend, possibly the same Ruth Diamond mentioned by the handler, may be behind the posts.

The theory is that she’s seeking revenge over his budding romance with Mide.

While the family has not confirmed this, and the handler’s identity remains unverified, the rumour has only added more intrigue to the drama.

BrightStars Strike Back

Bright’s supporters, known collectively as “BrightStars,” rallied quickly.

They created a new Instagram account @official_bright_morgan managed by friends and family, describing the handler’s posts as “pure hate” aimed at destroying his image.

“After all that went down a few hours ago, it came to our attention that the statement y’all saw circulating under Bright Morgan’s name was pure hate and malice to ruin his name and image,” the group wrote.

“But as a team and family, we took action and decided to continue supporting Bright Morgan using this new account.” The new page gained traction fast, amassing over 90,000 followers, surpassing the original account’s 60,000 followers built since 2017.

