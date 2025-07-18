Here’s what to watch this weekend

If you’ve been bored, broke, or both lately, and you’ve found yourself thinking and rethinking your life choices.



Well, I thought to bring this awesome news to you. There’s a soft rebrand going on, Nollywood’s younger storytellers are slowly hijacking the algorithm, and the result?



Chaos. Delicious, relatable, coming-of-age, quarter-life-crisis-level chaos. These movies are funny, fresh, and a little too close to home, the kind that make you laugh mid-tears and go, "God, abeg, I was just watching for vibes" and so angry, you forget it was just a movie in the first place. Here are five films you should definitely watch this weekend.

Lowkey Adults Where to watch: YouTube If you’ve ever felt like adulthood is just you winging it through heartbreak, identity crises, and very questionable decisions, you’ll feel right at home with Lowkey Adults. At the centre is Jaiyeola “Jaiye” Funtua, a young woman trying to piece her life back together post-breakup. In a messy (and hilarious) attempt to win back her ex, she sets her sights on sabotaging a romantic rival, Hamza Bello.



But what starts as a petty game becomes a journey through self-worth, messy friendships, and the grey areas of becoming "grown." Co-directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay and Stephanie Dadet, and produced by Gimsay and Susan Ganchung Pwajok, the film stars a Gen Z dream team: Susan Pwajok, Shamz Garuba, Adeoluwa Akintoba, Mallum Arik, and Omosalewa Fafowora. It's charming, chaotic, and full of soul, the kind of dramedy that lets you laugh and low-key spiral.

Diary Of A Virgin Boy Where to watch: YouTube



Awkward crushes? Check. Peer pressure? Check. Emotional meltdowns over nothing and everything? Big check. Diary of a Virgin Boy invites you into the hilariously honest world of a soon-to-be 25-year-old boy navigating pre-sexual life with nothing but his inner monologue and a whole lot of confusion. Structured like diary entries come to life, the film is laugh-out-loud funny but sneakily heartfelt. It's a cringe-fest in the best way, covering first meetings, hormonal chaos, and trying (and failing) to be cool in the unforgiving world of adulting. The movie features Heavens Obule, Nimiie, Raymond Umenze, Imotunde Adeyemo, and Bobby Ekpe.

The Lost Days Where to watch: Prime Video



Where the first two films explore growing up, The Lost Days takes a gentler, more haunting turn; it's about what happens when you go back home. Chisom, a wealthy woman in remission from lymphoma, returns to her hometown of Abeokuta to reconcile with the family she once left behind. But just when healing seems within reach, she vanishes. The disappearance reopens wounds and secrets for those she left behind: her estranged children, her ex-lover, and a family forced to face the emotional fractures of abandonment, silence, and grief. The Lost Days isn't about action or spectacle; it's about the quiet ache of families torn apart, regrets unspoken, and the fragile possibility of connection. With a solid ensemble and restrained storytelling, this is the kind of drama you feel in your gut, not just your eyes. The film stars Ifeoma Fafunwa, Bimbo Manuel , Cynthia Clarke, Baaj Adebule, and Durotimi Okutagidi, each giving powerful performances layered with emotional complexity. Directed by Wingonia Ikpi and produced under the First Features Project, this isn't a loud drama; it's a slow, meditative burn.

Close of Business Where to watch: Africa Magic, Showmax



Meet Tomisin, an ambitious tech founder forced to trade his startup dream for a high-pressure job at Infinity Capital, a polished but cutthroat asset‑management firm. His rookie move? Donning a suit and stepping into a world where mentorship, massive deals, and backstabbing mingle. Just as Tomisin starts to settle in, his mentor Nnamdi jumps ship, with three of the firm's top clients, plunging Infinity Capital into crisis and leaving Tomisin scrambling. Meanwhile, his personal life unravels, caught between the expectations of his fiancée Chisom’s billionaire father and his own ideals, his grip on career and love are suddenly at stake. Close of Business turns the spotlight on the unforgiving corridors of Nigerian finance. It blends high-stakes deal-making, emotional stress, and personal sacrifices, as Tomisin fights to keep his dream alive, his values intact, and his love from crumbling.



This series features Idara Peniel, Somadina Anyama, Patrick Diabuah, Eva Ibiam, Ejike Asiegbu, and Bobby Ekpe.