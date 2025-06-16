AMVCA-winning drama ‘Freedom Way’ set for Nationwide cinema release this July

After making waves on the global festival circuit and clinching major accolades at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) , the much-anticipated Freedom Way is finally coming home.

Freedom Way is the brainchild of award-winning writer-producer Blessing Uzzi, under her independent production banner Bluhouse Studios.



The film marks the directorial debut of Olalekan Afolabi, whose vision brings to life a hauntingly familiar Nigeria teetering under the weight of political upheaval and societal strain.



At its core, Freedom Way is a sobering reflection on survival in turbulent times. When a cascade of unforgiving government policies sends shockwaves through an already-pressured society, nine strangers, each wrestling with their own battles, are thrust into situations that bind their fates.

As their paths unexpectedly converge, they’re forced to confront their breaking points and the moral lines they’re willing to cross just to stay afloat.