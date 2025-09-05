Pulse Weekly Rundown: Davido vs Wizkid feud intensifies, other major celebrity news this week

From tragic losses to courtroom drama, this week has been packed with stories that have had fans talking.



Here’s a rundown of the biggest celebrity headlines you might have missed.

Wizkid's associate, TuFab, cries out over a threat to his life from Davido

In one of the week’s most explosive stories, Tufab, an associate of Wizkid, accused Davido of threatening him over a name-calling incident. Tufab insisted his life was under threat and went public to “set the record straight.”

Phyna loses younger sister to Dangote truck accident

Former BBNaija winner Phyna lost her younger sister, Ruth Otabor, who passed away days after being struck by a Dangote truck near Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State, merely weeks after her graduation.

The tragic news led to a widespread call for Dangote Group’s involvement in her medical treatment, but unfortunately, she passed away before she could be transported to India for further treatment.



Phyna has since deactivated her social media accounts as she is currently mourning her sister's death.

Cardi B wins $24 million court case over alleged assault

American rapper Cardi B was in court over a massive $24 million lawsuit tied to an alleged assault of a security guard in a hospital back in 2018.



The plaintiff claimed Cardi B assaulted her after the rapper, who came for a medical check while carrying her first child, caught the security guard recording her.



Cardi B maintained her position that she never touched her. The Jury declared that the rapper was not guilty in the high-profile civil case that trended all week.

Odumodublvck calls out Headies over unfulfilled car gift

Rapper Odumodublvck publicly demanded answers from the Headies Awards organizers, accusing them of failing to deliver the car prize he won at the 2025 edition. His outburst reignited conversations about transparency in award shows.

Asake honoured at MLS match

Afrobeats sensation Asake received special recognition in the U.S., performing the ceremonial coin toss at a Major League Soccer match between the New York Red Bulls and Columbus.



The moment trended on X as it reflected Asake's growing fame and Afrobeats' impact in the United States.

Lagos Court orders late Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, to conduct a DNA test on their son

A Lagos court has ordered Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late singer Mohbad, to conduct a DNA test on their son, Liam.



The decision reignites the heated debate around Mohbad’s death and never-ending family disputes.

May Yul-Edochie files ₦500m defamation suit

Actress and estranged wife of Yul Edochie, May Yul-Edochie, is suing Yinka Theisen, the U.S.-based ex-fiancée of Linc Edochie, Yul’s elder brother, for ₦500 million, alleging defamation.

Relief as Mbadiwe Twins' missing brother is found

Reality TV stars the Mbadiwe Twins, known from BBNaija, raised an alarm after declaring their brother, Odera, missing.



It was a huge relief after the Nigerian police shared the news that he had been located and reunited with his family.