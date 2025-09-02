Why is Cardi B in court? Here’s everything you need to know about the $24 Million case

You may have seen some hilarious memes, clips or, even videos of Cardi B in court and wondered why exactly she’s on the stand. Well, here’s what’s happening.

What’s Going On?

Cardi B is currently entangled in a civil lawsuit filed in 2020 by Emani Ellis, a former security guard.

Ellis alleges that Cardi assaulted, spat on, and scratched her face with a fingernail during an altercation outside a Beverly Hills gynecology office in February 2018, when Cardi was approximately four months pregnant—an event that was not public knowledge at the time.

How much is she suing Cardi B for?

Ellis is seeking a whopping $24 million in damages, accusing the rapper of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and false imprisonment.

Cardi B’s Defense & Testimony

Cardi B firmly denies any physical contact, saying the dispute was strictly verbal, spurred by Ellis allegedly recording her without consent

On the stand, she recounted feeling "cornered" and insisted none of her nails were broken—contradicting Ellis’s claim of scratches.

Key courtroom testimony came from a receptionist and the doctor at the clinic. They stated they did not witness any physical assault on Ellis and even suggested any injuries (like the receptionist’s cut) came from Ellis herself.

Viral and Memorable Courtroom Moments

This case has become a social media sensation thanks to Cardi B’s unfiltered delivery and viral-worthy reactions:

Her wig swap raised eyebrows when she appeared in court on consecutive days with drastically different looks, which prompted the prosecuting attorney to ask, "Which one is your real hair?" Cardi laughed it off, saying, "They’re wigs!"

Her expressive testimony—delivering lines like: “When I’m pregnant, I’m very disabled… this girl’s about to f---ing beat my ass! Hello?”—went viral, full of eye-rolls, shrugs, and comedic timing that lit up social media

In one intense exchange, she said to Ellis: “Bitch, get the f--- out of my face. Why are you recording me? Ain’t you supposed to be security?” That too got widespread attention

Cardi also went viral for calling Ellis ‘Security heavy’ when asked if she body shamed her during the 2018 altercation.

Another viral moment was when Cardi was asked if Ellis was bigger than her, to which she responded, “Absolutely,” then pointed at her eyes and then at Ellis.

When asked, "Did you call her fat?” Cardi responded curtly, “No, I was calling her a bitch.”

Where Things Stand

The trial is being held in Alhambra, California, in a State Superior Court, and is expected to wrap up very soon with closing arguments scheduled imminently