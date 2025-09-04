May Yul-Edochie demands ₦500 Million in damages from Yinka Theisen over defamation

May Yul-Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has officially filed a cease-and-desist notice against Yinka Theisen, the U.S.-based ex-fiancée of Linc Edochie, Yul’s elder brother.

In the legal document issued on August 19, 2025, by Gray Law Partners, May is demanding an immediate retraction of what she describes as “false, malicious, and defamatory” online statements made against her by Theisen.

Beyond the apology, May is also seeking a staggering ₦500 million in damages, underscoring the seriousness of the alleged reputational harm.



The allegations

The cease-and-desist, signed by Esther Chinaza Fijo, Esq., accuses Yinka Theisen of engaging in: Cyberstalking and cyberbullying against May Yul-Edochie



Malicious falsehoods about May’s private family matters



Gaslighting and public shaming through repeated social media posts



Defamation that has, according to the document, “imperilled [May’s] safety through malicious threats and demonstrably false allegations.” The lawyers further allege that Theisen’s conduct has instigated others to join in the online attacks, amplifying the damage and causing “irreparable harm” to May’s reputation and business.



The legal demands

The notice gives Theisen 48 hours to comply with the following conditions: Cease all defamatory statements against May, directly or indirectly.

Withdraw every post/publication targeting May across all platforms.

Issue a public apology and retraction on every medium where the defamatory remarks were made.

Pay ₦500,000,000 as compensation for the reputational and emotional damage caused. Failure to comply, the letter warns, will result in civil and criminal litigation.



The backstory: May vs. Yinka

This legal action follows months of public friction between the two women. Earlier this year, Yinka Theisen, who is estranged from her partner Linc Edochie, began making a series of social media posts aimed at May.

In one instance, Theisen accused May of orchestrating cyberbullying campaigns against her. She also alleged that May’s fans were behind online harassment, accusations May has since denied.

At the time, Yinka had publicly warned May to “leave [her] alone,” in posts that sparked heated online debates.

For May, who has carefully built a public image of resilience and quiet dignity since her separation from Yul Edochie, the attacks appear to have crossed the line.

According to her legal team, the accusations are “a cheap ploy calculated to malign and defame her character, inflict emotional distress, and lower her esteem in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.”



Why ₦500 Million?

While the amount might sound jaw-dropping, defamation and cyberbullying cases in Nigeria (and increasingly among Nigerians abroad) often carry hefty damages as a deterrent.

May’s team argues that Theisen’s statements have not only tarnished her personal image but also disrupted her business dealings, endorsements, and brand value, hence the demand for such a large compensation.



Demanding hefty sums in damages also helps communicate the gravity of the case and compel the defendant to accede to the demands of the plaintiff rather than risk a trial.



So, what’s next?

At the time of filing, Yinka Theisen has not issued a public response to the notice. If she fails to comply within 48 hours, May’s lawyers have threatened to escalate the matter in both civil and criminal courts.