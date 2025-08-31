Phyna’s sister passes away after truck accident

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ijeoma Josephine Otaba, popularly known as Phyna, has lost her sister, Ruth Otabor.

Ruth’s death comes following her involvement in an accident where she was hit by a Dangote truck.

The sad news was announced in a statement released via Phyna’s Instagram page on Sunday.

The statement reads, “We remain Solicitors to Ruth Otabor, Josephine Otabo (Whose moniker is Phyna) and the Otabor Family and have their instruction to inform the public this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August 2025 at about 06:30.

“The Family is presently grieving and would appreciate being given a private moment to mourn the departed. The funeral arrangement will be communicated to the oubluc in due course.”

The news of Ruth’s demise comes hours after reports started spreading online that Phyna is down and has been hospitalised.

A photo of Phyna lying on a hospital bed had gone viral online amid the reports.

However, Nollywood filmmaker Stanley Ontop has dismissed the reports as false, claiming the photo was not genuine but taken from a movie set in Asaba, where Phyna is currently working on a film.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the hospital scene was part of a production and that the medical props, including the drip and hospital gown, were costumes belonging to a local team member.

Initially believing she was truly hospitalised, Stanley said he felt misled after learning the image was staged.

He criticised Phyna for creating false impressions, especially after many people had publicly defended and supported her.

According to him, Phyna had only received minor treatment, such as drips and injections at her hotel, and was never admitted to any hospital.

He heavily fumed over what he described as a deliberate attempt to manipulate public sympathy, stating that such actions could damage credibility and trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his disappointment, Stanley said he would continue to support Phyna’s pursuit of justice if she remains truthful going forward.

He concluded by urging transparency, stating that her supporters deserve honesty.

Stanley wrote: "Phyna is not in any hospital oooo. The picture circulating online is from a movie scene. It’s fake as fock.

“Watch the drip very closely and see. Even the hospital cloth she’s wearing is a costume owned by my member here in Asaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Phyna should stop lying to us that she was hospitalised. She just took some drips and injections last night at her hotel… Just be telling us truth Phyna, we will still support you regardless… come and debunk the news that you’re in the hospital… It was a movie scene. You lied Phyna.