Pulse Weekly Rundown: Toke Makinwa welcomes baby, other major celebrity news this week

From surprise engagements to baby arrivals, heated outbursts, and shocking confessions, this week in entertainment has been nothing short of dramatic.

Here’s a quick rundown of the biggest celebrity highlights you might have missed this week.

Falz the Bahd Guy sparks marriage buzz with engagement post

Nigeria’s favourite bachelor, Falz the Bahd Guy, set social media on fire after posting pre-wedding themed photos with a mystery woman. In his caption, the rapper wrote: “It’s been a long time coming… First of all, introduction.”

The announcement shocked fans, given Falz’s past admissions that he had never been in love or told anyone “I love you.”



Now, with his bride-to-be’s identity still under wraps, fans are eagerly waiting for the big reveal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux welcomed a baby boy in Canada

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux welcomed their first child together, a bouncing baby boy born in Canada.

The announcement drew massive congratulations from both Nigerian and Tanzanian entertainment circles, with Iyabo Ojo celebrating her new status as a grandmother.



The couple’s cross-cultural love story has now blossomed into parenthood, cementing them as one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift gets engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce

Pop queen Taylor Swift finally got her fairy-tale moment after announcing her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce.



The news was met with global excitement, especially as Swift’s high-profile relationships in the past often ended in heartbreak and inspired chart-topping hits.



With Kelce, however, Swifties are celebrating what they hope will be the beginning of her forever love story.

Toke Makinwa welcomes her miracle baby girl in style

Media personality Toke Makinwa announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl named Yakira Eliana.



In an Instagram post, she shared heartwarming photos of the newborn’s hand, calling the moment, “the happiest I’ve ever been.”

ADVERTISEMENT

True to her glamorous persona, Toke also showed off the luxurious designer gifts showered on her little one, thanking fans and friends for their support.

Enioluwa’s relationship post stirs debate

Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa broke the internet with the heartwarming video where he picked up his Tanzanian girlfriend, Phina, from the Lagos airport.

While some fans swooned, others speculated the relationship was staged.



The mixed reactions highlight how difficult it can be for public figures to navigate love in the digital age, where every move is scrutinised and second-guessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phyna’s outburst ignites conversations on tribalism

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, made headlines after an explosive outburst that many interpreted as tribalistic.



She found herself in hot water after a heated series of posts on X alleged that some Yoruba hoodlums damaged her car after she declined giving them money.

Even though she apologised shortly after the backlash, conversations surrounding tribalism in Nigeria continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tacha says she would have won BBNaija if she hadn’t been evicted

While appearing on Pulse Hot Takes, BBNaija star Tacha stated plainly that she would have won the fourth season, had she not been evicted.



Debates resurfaced around her infamous disqualification for her altercation with fellow housemate Mercy Eke, with many arguing that Tacha might have gone on to win the show.

The renewed discussion once again cemented her legacy as one of the most iconic and controversial housemates in the show’s history.

Veekee James opens up about painful cheating allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James opened up about how false claims that she “stole her friend’s man” almost left her depressed.



In a vulnerable revelation, she admitted the backlash nearly broke her spirit, but she has since found strength in her marriage and career.



Her openness struck a chord with fans, reminding many of the dark side of online trolling and unfounded rumours.

Lil Kesh survives Lagos robbery attack

Nigerian rapper Lil Kesh shared a terrifying robbery experience in Lagos. Taking to social media, he reassured fans that he was safe and unharmed, though visibly shaken by the ordeal.



The news sparked conversations about insecurity in Lagos and how celebrities are not spared from the dangers of everyday life.

ADVERTISEMENT