Headies 2025: Best celebrity looks that turned heads on the red carpet

The 17th edition of the Headies Awards was held in Lagos on April 27, 2025, as Nigeria’s brightest musical stars converged at the Landmark Events Centre for a night of celebration and recognition.

It was a night dedicated to celebrating outstanding achievements across the Nigerian and African music scenes, recognising the talents of artists, producers, and creatives who have made remarkable contributions over the past year.

The show pulsed with energy due to electrifying performances from stars like Qing Madi, L.A.X, Odumodublvck, Kcee, Shallipopi, Flavour, Juma Jux, Nasboi, Magnito, and many more. Nollywood actress Nancy Isime hosted the Headies, and the event saw Chike’s Egwu win big with two awards, including the Viewers' Choice Award of the Year and Best Music Video.

The late Mohbad was also posthumously honoured with the Best Street-Hop Artiste award for his hit single Ask About Me, while Rema’s Heis clinched the coveted Album of the Year award. Beyond the music and awards, the Headies have also become a major fashion event, and 2025 was no different.

Nigerian celebrities took the red carpet by storm, bringing their A-game with jaw-dropping outfits that blended tradition, creativity, and glamour. From couture gowns to agbadas and innovative streetwear looks, the stars made bold fashion statements that got everyone talking.

Take a look at how your favourite celebrities stole the spotlight at the Headies Awards 2025 with their stunning fashion moments.

Priscillia and Juma Jux

Chioma goodhair

Kunle Remi

Waje

Neo Akpofure, Ocee Mbadiwe, Ozee Mbadiwe and Shaun Okojie

M.I. Abaga

Liquorose

Farooq Oreagba

Carolyna Hollinworth

Akin Faminu

Medlinboss

Prince

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu

Annie Macaulay

Bam bam

Qing Madi

Kie Kie

King Mitchy

Hawa Magaji

Layi Wasabi