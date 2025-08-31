Where is my car?' - Odumodublvck calls out Headies award over unfulfilled gift

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has accused the organisers of Headies Awards of refusing to deliver on a promise to give him a car.

As part of the complement of winning the Next Rated Artiste category at the 2025 edition of Headies Awards in April, the rapper was supposed to receive a car.

However, the rapper’s callout of the organisers of the awards suggests this promise has not been fulfilled, and Odumodu is still without the full complement of the award he won.

Taking to his X handle, Odumodu claimed he had only just remembered that he had not received his car and asked the organisers where it was.

He wrote, "I DON FORGET SAY I WIN CAR 😂 HEADIES WEY MY CAR?”

This callout is yet another clash between Odumodu and organisers of the awards, following the drama that played out on stage during the ceremony when the rapper’s mic was turned off in the middle of his speech.

Undeterred, the rapper remained on stage, determined to finish his speech, drawing even more applause from the crowd.

He continued his speech after his mic was restored, asserting that his presence proved previous limitations were false and that "the machine is coming".

He noted that his sound was resonating with Nigerians despite the odds he’s faced. He also advised budding musicians to never accept discouraging comments, noting that his story should motivate them.

The 31-year-old later took to X to talk about the drama, attributing the mic cutoff to his mention of Jesus Christ, stating that if he had mentioned a political figure instead, it would not have happened.