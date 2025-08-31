Asake honoured with ceremonial coin toss at MLS football match

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, was a special guest at a Major League Soccer (MLS) match this weekend.

At the match involving the New York Red Bulls and Columbus, Asake was honoured with the ceremonial coin toss.

In photos and videos shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, Asake could be seen standing between the match officials as he tossed the coin to determine which team would play from which side and which team would kick off the match.

He captioned the post, "Asake music gives you wings.”

Apparently excited at the occasion, Asake was all smiles as he carried out his ceremonial duties, sharing handshakes with the captains of the two teams.

One of Asake's hit singles played on the stadium speakers during the coin toss, further solidifying his global acceptance and reach.

After the coin toss, he posed for a photograph with the match officials and the team captains.

In another video, Asake demonstrated his skills with the football as he juggled a ball pitch-side, with 36-year-old Cameroon International Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting looking on. Both men later shook hands and exchanged a brief conversation.

Asake first got noticed on the Nigerian music scene in 2020 with the release of his hit song ‘Lady’. In February 2022, he signed to Olamide's YBNL, from where he enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame, selling out shows both at home and abroad.

He has released three studio albums, ‘Mr Money With The Vibes’ (2022), ‘Work of Art’ (2023) and ‘Lungu Boy’ (2024).